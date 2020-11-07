Last month, a federal judge ordered the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice to cease operations. The commission, formed by Attorney General William Barr, was halted because the 18-member group was comprised solely of members of the law enforcement community and therefore had no input from the wider range of society. The shortcomings of such a group are clear. A reform committee meant to improve law enforcement attended only by law enforcement personnel is a road to failure.
At the same time, it seems the rest of the country is going in the opposite direction. As an example, a recent House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee headed by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin included a panel of experts to discuss possible white supremacy within police departments.
The panel did not include any active police officer and was short on current facts. The committee often referenced two FBI reports — one from five years ago and another from 2006. Undoubtedly, the unique perspective of an active police officer might have more information to offer regarding the state of white supremacy in their departments than would obsolete reports.
Meanwhile, there have been many tragic events across the country. They are first in people’s minds and must end immediately. Action must be taken, but effective police reform cannot be accomplished without knowledge as to what people inside the law enforcement world perceive as problematic.
There are over 700,000 full-time law enforcement personnel in the United States today. Yes, there are certainly too many “bad cops” still on the streets. On the other hand, it is a huge oversight to think that many of the hundreds of thousands of “good cops” have nothing to offer each and every reform committee.
Furthermore, it seems that most police reform committees’ ideas — as well as related legislative decisions — across the nation this year are punitive but offer few suggestions for actually improving a police departments service to their communities.
In Santa Fe, the city has recently selected a Health and Safety Task Force meant to reform policing in our city. The selection process seemed to exclude any member of the police arm of the law enforcement community. The committee has 11 members, none of whom appears to have actual police experience. It’s curious how a committee of any kind can affect reform without no first-hand knowledge or experience of the group being reformed. Knowledge of daily obligations, existing procedures and administrative practices must be understood before implementing recommendations meant to improve on those activities. (Full disclosure: I applied to serve on the task force.)
Up to now, law enforcement reform appears to do little in the name of better service to the community. It refers only to eliminating existing procedures with no recommendations as to just how to continue effective police protection and enforcement.
Police departments have been unable to solve their problems from within. The time for establishing civilian review boards is overdue. However, these boards must be thorough in their investigations of the incidents entrusted to them. If made of volunteers, this is a time-consuming process. If comprised of paid personnel, the review board could become a costly new burden to the municipalities they work with. This is one of the issues being overlooked as the dialogue regarding police reform intensifies.
Up until now, extreme voices are being heard. No positive solution will be found with a simple compromise of two extremes. To ensure the success of acceptable reform, all walks of life must be involved in this important process-police officers included.
