I am deeply disturbed by the story evolving out of the death by electrocution of city worker Tobin “Toby” Williams as a result of an accident in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center (“Death prompts cease-work order,” July 17).
Toby apparently was working alone on an energized electrical circuit. He and his supervisors were reportedly not qualified to be doing the electrical work. No two-person rule using qualified electrical workers was being enforced, which could have saved his life. The circuit he was working on was obviously, in retrospect, carrying lethal electrical energy. A breakdown in workplace safety seems to have occurred. It appears to me that a complete overhaul of workplace safety in Santa Fe city government must commence, immediately, before anyone else is hurt.
I know a little bit about workplace safety. Since the mid-1980s, I have been in management and leadership positions in geochemistry and analytical chemistry laboratories at several institutions. I, my students and staff routinely dealt with high voltages up to 10,000 volts DC and 480 volts AC, stored electrical energy in capacitors, highly toxic concentrated mineral acids used to dissolve rocks and other refractory compounds, pressurized reactor vessels, highly radioactive materials, and Group 1 carcinogens. I had one accident while in graduate school that left me in an ER at well past midnight when I let fatigue and deadline pressure get the better of me. It was a long night.
Workplace safety involves training workers in the knowledge needed to do their jobs safely and having leaders who are dedicated to the program. That is why training people is important, such as ensuring electrical work is done by electrical workers qualified to know the hazards and controls needed to work on the specific electrical systems they are dealing with.
For example, one has to ask if it is necessary to work on a system while it is dangerously energized, or if that is an oversight because it is easier than turning it off. Also, not all electrical systems are equal, which is why electrical workers need to recognize different hazard classes of electrical work. The same goes for any other work, whether it is public utility work, heavy equipment operation or even office work.
A hazard and control plan entailing a multistep process is required: Define the work; identify the hazards; rank the hazards by lethality; create hazard controls; and implement the control plan before doing the work. Finally, review the safety plan after the work is done and correct any oversight. Above all, empower any worker to stop the work at any point, without fear of retaliation, if an unanticipated danger appears that threatens worker safety.
It’s not clear that Santa Fe is faithfully performing these crucial workplace safety steps. I think, as apparently the state Construction Industries Division has thought, that it is time to stop electrical work in Santa Fe until the city figures out how to do it safely. I would go further and examine all of our potentially hazardous work.
As a taxpayer, and as someone who has supervised others in potentially hazardous work and who, for over 40 years, has seen my colleagues go home safely, I can accept no less a burden on my city government in order to protect the folks who keep my city functioning.
Khal Spencer, Ph.D., lives in Santa Fe.