You may know that pecans are the top crop in New Mexico. And you may drive under the arches of pecan tree branches when traveling through Southern New Mexico. You may even bake pies with this “original supernut” around the holidays. What you may not know is that New Mexico is now the No. 1 exporter of pecans to Vietnam, or that New Mexico leads the nation in pecan production. To say pecans are important to our state’s economy is an understatement.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, New Mexico’s 2019 pecan production forecast is at a record high of 97 million pounds. New Mexico pecan production is over $220 million in cash receipts.
The top five pecan-producing counties in the state are Doña Ana (over 34,000 acres), Eddy (over 5,000), Chaves (over 3,000), Luna (over 1,000) and Sierra (about 500). Doña Ana County actually leads the nation in pecan production with just under 67 million pounds from 34,319 acres.
The New Mexico pecan industry is also on the international map.
In addition to being the No. 1 exporter to Vietnam, our pecan exports to European Union countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Norway and Switzerland, have increased exponentially.
The international climb is due in part to our state agriculture department’s international marketing efforts. We have a goal of developing, implementing and promoting domestic and global marketing activities in order to foster economic development.
Our team involves New Mexico growers and processors in international trade shows, trade missions and promotional activities, working alongside Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, the U.S. Pecan Growers Council and USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.
Our agency also helps keep the crop protected from unwanted pests. Last November, we implemented the Pecan Weevil Interior Quarantine Rule, which establishes quarantine areas, restrictions and treatment options. Quarantined areas include Eddy, Lea and Chaves Counties. Pecan weevil is considered the most significant insect pest of pecan producers. Last year’s widespread establishment of pecan weevil led us to develop a more comprehensive approach to maintaining New Mexico’s pecan weevil-free status.
To prevent the spread of pecan weevil in New Mexico, regulated articles, including any item capable of or having a reasonable expectation of harboring pecan weevil, cannot be transported out of quarantined areas unless a specific treatment has occurred. The treatment must include storage in an approved cold storage chamber at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit for a period of seven consecutive days (168 hours) after the entire lot reaches zero degrees or immersion in hot water for a period of five minutes after reaching a temperature of 140 degrees.
New Mexico’s exterior pecan weevil quarantine was enacted in 1997 and restricts the movement of in-shell pecans originating in all states except Arizona, California and the Texas counties of El Paso and Hudspeth, as well as parts of Culberson County.
Widespread establishment of pecan weevil in New Mexico’s commercial and residential pecan acres would result in an additional two to four pesticide applications at an estimated statewide industry cost of $4 million to $6.5 million per year. Until an effective control method is developed, establishment of pecan weevil in the state’s organic pecan orchards would probably result in the loss of that portion of the industry.
Together, we can all take steps to protect the New Mexico economy. If friends and family bring pecans from states under quarantine, please ensure the pecans have been frozen as required to prevent any potential insect introduction into New Mexico. If you see a pecan with insects, call the New Mexico Department of Agriculture at 575-646-3207. We will advise you on the proper steps to destroy the pest.
Keeping the crop protected ensures that New Mexico growers will continue to be able to provide pecans to everyone. And we’re not just talking about whole pecans. Not only can you enjoy a delicious New Mexico pecan pie, but the nut is also used for cooking oil, butter and syrup, as well as other value-added products, such as pecan brittle and pecan-flavored microbrews.
Let’s keep New Mexico No. 1!
