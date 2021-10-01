I am a native son of the Española Valley and your state senator. What I want most is for the people of Rio Arriba County — my friends and neighbors — to have the resources you need to thrive. I live in the same adobe house where my great-grandparents did. Like many of you, I often struggle with a reliable internet connection. Like me, much of our community lacks good access to the internet.
In fact, according to the Department of Information Technology, over 60 percent of Rio Arriba County has inadequate internet access — the highest rate of any county in the state. Now, due to the pandemic, with work and school happening online so much, it is critical that we can get online when we need to, be it for work or school or to socialize. That’s why I want to share with you the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community and our rural areas in Rio Arriba County to have fiber broadband technology.
The American Rescue Plan commits billions in federal dollars to support rural broadband programs. This infusion of federal dollars in the broadband infrastructure of rural communities means we now have the resources to include state-of-the-art fiber broadband.
According to the State of New Mexico Broadband Strategic Plan and Rural Broadband Assessment, fiber broadband is the best technology to prepare our communities for not only our current internet needs but also our future ones. Rio Arriba county deserves long-term, fast, reliable broadband that positions us to be competitive in the future — that means investing in fiber broadband wherever possible.
Fiber broadband literally works at the speed of light, much faster than electricity or radio waves. This is vital because some estimate show average household broadband requirements could as much as triple to 143/47 Mbps, with peak usage of 283/250 Mbps over the next decade.
Fiber broadband networks have a lower 30-year cost of ownership than other alternatives, are less expensive to maintain and utilize the most reliable technology. Fiber to the home is dedicated bandwidth, so you do not have to share a connection with your neighbors.
Fiber broadband is less susceptible to performance deterioration due to usage, distance or climate conditions. Fiber broadband means rural communities will have the reliable internet access we need for work, school and play.
Fiber broadband would promote economic development in the rural parts of Rio Arriba County. Fiber-based networks improve the overall economic health of communities like ours, making them attractive destinations for people and businesses. Furthermore, fiber broadband benefits community economic development and vitality efforts by directly raising home values. It also benefits local business and commerce — providing the means for small businesses to grow market share and increase their customer base.
Fiber broadband also enables people who want to work remotely to stay here in Rio Arriba County, near their families and friends, and the land they love.
Rural communities like Rio Arriba need faster, more reliable internet. An investment in fiber broadband will support our students, professionals, and families with speeds 40 times the current standard.
As a former Rio Arriba County commissioner, I'm reaching out to the commission — and I encourage you all to do the same. My request for Rio Arriba County commissioners is simple: As you consider broadband expansion in Rio Arriba County, please make sure we include fiber-optic broadband for today and for the future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.