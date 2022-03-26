Traps, snares and poisons are lethal devices that have inflicted serious harm on people, pets and wildlife across the state for a very long time. But fortunately, times are changing. The Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, also known as “Roxy’s Law” — named after a 2018 trap victim — will ban the use of cruel, indiscriminate traps, snares and poisons on New Mexico public lands effective April 1.
It was the passionate work of the TrapFree New Mexico coalition, the genuine leadership of state legislators, the courageous testimony of trap victims from around the state and, ultimately, the governor’s signature that turned this tragedy — and countless others like it — into a positive outcome for New Mexico. Roxy’s Law will make our public lands safer for everyone.
It is likely millions of animals in New Mexico have been tortured, maimed and killed by cruel, limb-crushing traps and strangulation snares. This indiscriminate slaughter continued for so long because one state agency — the Department of Game and Fish — kept it going in spite of massive, clearly stated opposition. This self-serving department operates with state authority but without any real accountability to the constituents it is supposed to serve, the people of New Mexico. The behavior of the department illustrates a basic failure of governance in our state.
With its relentless “hunting is conservation” propaganda, Game and Fish essentially operates New Mexico as a pay-to-kill game farm, selling the state’s wildlife as “products” on its website. Let’s be clear: Killing wildlife is not conserving wildlife in any sane sense. This is the same state agency that did nothing to stop the obscene coyote killing contests. The state Legislature had to step in and stop the slaughter.
The State Game Commission that ostensibly oversees Game and Fish has positions for seven commissioners, only one of which represents conservation interests. Commissioners are appointed by the governor but are not required to have any training or expertise in wildlife, biological sciences or public trust duties and can be removed at any time without cause. This is a purely political exercise that is subject to abuse. Wildlife management should never be politicized.
Wildlife is a public trust in which all New Mexicans have a legitimate interest, not just those who hunt and fish. But the 95 percent of New Mexicans who do not hunt or fish are systematically excluded from state wildlife policy. This arrangement is profoundly anti-democratic and lacks basic legitimacy.
Basic components of good governance include: accountability, inclusivity, responsiveness and transparency. New Mexico state wildlife management lacks all four of these critical components. The department’s backward policies and management objectives are badly out of step with mainstream society and show little sign of improving. There is no reason we should allow any state agency to pursue an agenda that is clearly at odds with what most New Mexicans want for the state’s wildlife: respectful coexistence. Without deep reform and repurposing of state wildlife management, we can and should expect the abuse to continue.
Banning traps, snares and poisons on public lands is a victory for basic decency in our relationship with one another and what remains of our wildlife. There is no reason we should tolerate the cruel, indiscriminate killing of our companion animals or wildlife. There is no excuse for repeating the mistakes and abuses of the past, no matter how longstanding. Tradition is no excuse for abuse.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I agree completely. Well said, and thank you for working to end torture trapping. Its time New Mexico put an end to the 1900's pretending to be the 1800's with hunting and trapping. The outdoor industry consistently shows wildlife viewing at the top and hunting at the bottom of outdoors activities. The Commission and agency need to be renamed Parks and Wildlife, consonant with reality. After the Governor is reelected.
Mike Kiley, former .US National Park Ranger
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.