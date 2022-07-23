GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti has proclaimed that, as governor, he will “dispatch the National Guard to the border.” He praises Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for his deployment of the Guard.

However, Ronchetti’s plan is one-dimensional. He provides no details. For example, he does not explain what Guard members actually will do. They cannot legally enforce immigration laws or replace Border Patrol agents. In Texas, some guard soldiers were assigned to repair fences.

Others sat in Humvees outside private ranches to “observe and report.” They were housed in windowless eighteen-wheeler trailers crammed with 36 bunk beds.

Edwin Macy was born in New Mexico and lives in Placitas with his wife and dog. He is a retired attorney.

