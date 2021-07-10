Recall the apocryphal but nonetheless instructive fable of the frog in the boiling water. The story goes that if a frog is dropped in boiling water, it will immediately jump out; but if dropped in tepid water that is slowly brought to a boil, it will fail to recognize the increasing temperature, leading to its ultimate demise. This account should be a cautionary tale with respect to violent crime in Santa Fe.
In April, a carjacking at the N.M. 599 Rail Runner station left a 73-year old man shot in the head; in May, a fatal shooting in broad daylight at the GreenTree Inn on Cerrillos Road claimed another victim. And late last month, an apparent shooting in downtown Santa Fe and ensuing foot chase left two dead, including one killed by police after, as initially reported, fleeing and refusing to drop his firearm. Since then, three other shootings with law enforment on the scene have occurred.
Although official statistics will not emerge for some time, anecdotal evidence of this type suggests that Santa Fe is experiencing the same rising rates of violent crime as many larger cities in New Mexico and around the country. In this respect, the City Different may be no different.
Why haven’t these incidents prompted more public alarm and outrage? I have no easy answer to that question, nor can I offer any simple solution to the larger issue of violent crime. What I do know, however, is that the apparent increase in violent crime in our city must be accorded a more prominent place in Santa Fe’s civic dialogue. Events like those described above should prompt public outrage and vocal demands for accountability directed to our public officials. Yet too often, such incidents are met instead with a sense of resignation that violent crime is just an unfortunate but unavoidable fact of life in New Mexico.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. As a former federal prosecutor, in partnership with state and local leaders, I led efforts to bring federal resources to bear in the struggle against violent crime in Albuquerque. Having since returned to private life here in Santa Fe, it has become clear to me that while law enforcement and prosecutors are a critical part of the solution, efforts to reduce violent crime will not succeed to any material degree unless and until we, as a larger community, come together to demand action and accountability and collectively insist that we will not allow violent crime to take over our city.
And we must do so before rates of violent crime spin out of control. While violent crime in Santa Fe is not yet on par with the record-breaking levels currently experienced by Albuquerque, the Duke City’s experience should be a cautionary tale. We should not and cannot wait for the problem to rise to that level before making violent crime a matter of immediate public importance.
Those of us who call Santa Fe home must demand our civic leaders, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors act with urgency and develop proactive and strategic approaches to reduce violent crime before it takes a material toll on our lives, our families and our businesses.
Such initiatives could take any number of forms, from increased funding for police to improved diversion initiatives and to crime-related education initiatives in our schools. As a private citizen, I will properly leave those decisions to our elected leaders and law enforcement professionals. But as someone who calls Santa Fe home and has a deep and abiding affection for the city and its people, I will raise my voice to say that levels of violent crime are unacceptable and must be addressed. And I hope that solutions will come quickly, because from where I sit, the water in Santa Fe is getting awfully warm.
