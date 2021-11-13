This is addressed to Northern New Mexico landlords, especially the greater Santa Fe area, as well as for the people who are unaware of what has taken place in the rental market the past two years.
Rental prices have increased the past few years and not in direct proportion to wages earned by entrepreneurs or employees, specifically those in the service industry. The housing market has thinned, short-term rentals have increased and people are being pushed into concrete block apartment buildings. A friend recalled first moving to Santa Fe only a few decades ago, and the rental agreement was signed, sealed and delivered by a handshake. The process today: an application fee; a credit check; first and last month’s rent; a deposit and/or security deposit; and additional monthly pet fees if the pet is allowed — sometimes with references.
If a renter had all of this disposable income or savings, he would purchase a home. It makes the most logical sense.
Landlords, you are included in my prayers quite often. The first prayer is that you awaken to the reality of the false value of the housing market and the economy. Secondly, I pray you become aware of the reality of the economic impact the past two years, under the guise of a pandemic, has had on individuals and/or families who have become unemployed or closed a business. The rental prices being asked are exorbitant and unrealistic.
Unless you have invested in major improvements to accommodate multiple individuals (because very few can afford to live alone without major debt), your property is not miraculously valued as if it were a mansion. For those who haven’t researched housing, a one- or two-bedroom apartment with one or two bathrooms ranges from $1,700 to $3,000 a month for a space of 700 square feet or more (as seen on Craigslist and Zillow). I’ve seen a 300-square-foot space renting for $2,000 monthly. No joke.
How are you contributing to society? Have you noticed the increase in homelessness? Do you have compassion for your neighbor, for those who have lost everything due to the pandemic? Do you recall the mass numbers who applied for unemployment, food assistance, rental assistance or those given “governmental forgiveness” for rents and mortgages due to the pandemic?
New Mexico has not created new jobs or new industry. What we have done is built four-story apartment buildings around the city while creating ugly or lost skylines, and discarded the pristine historical ways of old, whereby housing blended in with the desert. If your response is, “It’s just business,” then I ask you to reflect on your part and accountability for the number of people without shelter, or those who moved out of state, or others who closed businesses because they could not afford to run a business and pay a housing rent.
I pray for everyone choosing greed over compassion rather than choosing “do unto others as you would have done unto you.” To put this in perspective, service rates would need to increase by 200 percent to 300 percent just to keep up with rent in this town. I know more people in the service industry who still barter or have sliding scales. So to increase prices goes against the absolute integrity and honest service he/she provides. Should we expect a haircut that now costs $50 to increase to $150? Should your pet/house-sitter charge $100 per day for services that currently range $15 to $40? Should your massage/bodywork increase from $80 to $200 an hour?
If we do not care for one another now, in the hardest of times, what will it take for us to support one another?
