In February 2021, I was appointed as the commissioner to District 2 in Rio Arriba County. My goal has always been to work for the people of my district as well as the Rio Arriba County as a whole.
What has taken place in the last year has driven me to this point where I feel I must let the public know how matters are being conducted. I am fed up with the lack of transparency. On July 14, a Board of Finance budget work session was held at the County Complex in the Commission chambers.
At the start of the session, Board Chairman James J. Martinez announced that this was an informational meeting and no one in the audience would be allowed to make comments or ask questions. He informed the people that if they had any concerns, they could contact the manager or her staff privately. In the room were three candidates, two of whom will be new commissioners in January. None was allowed any comment.
The budget is a public document that should be made available to any interested constituent. Not allowing the commissioners to hear the concerns from the public is wrong. The current county manager filters information given to commissioners. I have complained about this practice many times.
In the recent budget session I was informed that a meeting was held in late April to discuss county investments. I had been asking for such an update for many months. I was not informed of this meeting nor invited. That is a direct slap to my district. How can I do my job without the information necessary?
In last month’s Rio Arriba County Commission meeting June 30, held in Tierra Amarilla, there were three agenda items (resolutions) presented to the board for a vote. These items were presented without accompanying paperwork describing what we were in fact voting on. I refused to approve them since I did not know what they were about.
My fellow commissioners did vote to approve two of the items on the recommendation of the county manager. How’s that for transparency?
With the change coming in January, I hope the new commissioners will change current county practices and start running the county as it should be — as a business to support the wants and needs of the people of Rio Arriba.
Christine Bustos represents District 2 on the Rio Arriba County Commission.