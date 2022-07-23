In February 2021, I was appointed as the commissioner to District 2 in Rio Arriba County. My goal has always been to work for the people of my district as well as the Rio Arriba County as a whole.

What has taken place in the last year has driven me to this point where I feel I must let the public know how matters are being conducted. I am fed up with the lack of transparency. On July 14, a Board of Finance budget work session was held at the County Complex in the Commission chambers.

At the start of the session, Board Chairman James J. Martinez announced that this was an informational meeting and no one in the audience would be allowed to make comments or ask questions. He informed the people that if they had any concerns, they could contact the manager or her staff privately. In the room were three candidates, two of whom will be new commissioners in January. None was allowed any comment.

Christine Bustos represents District 2 on the Rio Arriba County Commission.

