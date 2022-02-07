State Rep. Rebecca Dow, a Republican running for governor, is plucking a leaf from the GOP culture wars playbook in a sorry bid to outlaw teaching critical race theory in the public schools.
The Truth or Consequences House member told The New Mexican the controversial topic is “racist” and that “we are a state of diverse cultures and we should be … judging people on their character and not the color of their skin. Critical race theory takes us in the wrong direction.”
It does no such thing. But Dow followed 14 states that have banned or restricted teaching the subject by introducing legislation to keep it out of New Mexico’s K-12 public schools. It’s not taught here anyway and is not for kids, not even high schoolers.
So she’s pulling a fast one that the Democratic-led Legislature, now in a 30-day session, is unlikely to bring to the floor for debate.
Blotting out history to protect reputations or to prevent perceived criticism of races may be a feel-good exercise for some. But it blurs reality and leads to ignorance. Nevertheless, rewriting history to exonerate white responsibility from racism is precisely what conservatives are trying to do with critical race theory.
Give Republican conservatives something new and possibly controversial, and their first instinct is to ban it, like books. Then they twist it to use it to beat liberals and Democrats over the head with it, another meaningless wedge topic intended to secure Republican votes.
That’s what they’ve done with such mundane items as vaccines and masks, regardless of whether they are meant to protect against illness and death. They don’t care. It’s the weaponizing of the issue to appeal for votes by equating them with hindering freedom of choice. Pure nonsense.
Critical race theory took root in academia and among legal scholars in the 1970s in the belief that the civil rights movement, despite the adoption of laws addressing discrimination like the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the 1968 Fair Housing Act, failed to eliminate racial injustice. It became a field of study with an academic CRT workshop in 1989, according to the Washington Post.
The gist of it focuses on racial inequality being embedded in our legal system, not solely as prejudices practiced by individuals. Such systemic racism, the theory says, “affects people of color in their schools, doctors’ offices, the criminal justice system and countless other parts of life,” the Post said.
Yet a serious study to get at the bottom of a major societal issue that has wounded America since before it was a country is being degraded by conservatives as an attempt to attack the white majority, scorning it as a “radical” liberal vehicle to promote the theory in public schools.
Right-wingers and red states are dragging America “into a moral panic about anti-racism itself,” wrote a CRT founder, Kimberlé Crenshaw, in the Post last summer. “Their assault would allow only for ‘history’ that holds no contemporary consequences; racism ended in the past, according to the developing backlash, and we would all be better off if we didn’t try to connect it to the present.”
“The impulse to quash discussion of racism comes out of the same political movement that believes that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election,” she wrote.
Crenshaw is executive director of the African American Policy Forum and law professor at UCLA and Columbia Law School.
We as a society would benefit greatly to have a serious debate about race and how to correct the injustices against minorities that have permeated America since before slave owner Thomas Jefferson wrote that “all men are created equal.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.