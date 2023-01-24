Mayor Alan Webber and the Santa Fe city councilors who voted for the rezoning of the acreage at Old Pecos Trail and West Zia are shortsighted.
Shortsighted to the fact our city is in the top 10 destinations in the United States because of its historic character, open spaces and rural feel. Tourism is crucial to our economy. There are three main entrances to our city from Interstate 25, along St. Francis Drive, Cerrillos Road and Old Pecos Trail. The only entrance left that gives the old Santa Fe feel is Old Pecos Trail.
One of the council members grew up in Sol y Lomas and talked about the scenic beauty of this part of Old Pecos Trail and how much she appreciated it. Yet she went ahead and voted for the rezoning. She and others have little regard for future generations who will be able to enjoy what she and hundreds who come to Santa Fe through Old Pecos Trail enjoy.
It is insulting to our community/our Santa Fe that those who voted for rezoning used as a reason the Santa Fe workers who need affordable housing and now commute into the city — and the “I will not approve anything that is R-1 zoning” — to make their decision. To begin with, the price of the majority of houses proposed to be built will not likely be purchased by our workers. Any affordable lots are those closest to the arroyos near the floodplain. It’s clear this development isn’t about affordable housing.
All acknowledged something special about the stretch of the Old Pecos Trail corridor. However, at the end the biased decision appeared to be about getting “even” with District 2, a sign of vindictiveness. It was about making District 2 have its share of infill like other areas of the city. It was about voting against the much-despised R-1 zoning, or one house per acre, in favor of greater density.
It is hard for me to understand and sympathize with such reasoning. Each part of the city contributes its share to the success of the city. Some contribute infill of residential housing; others growth in small businesses, some large businesses; others the scenic value, open space where people pick piñon and where wildlife still thrives. Each section of our city does its share in different ways, and each way is important for the benefit of the city. To focus only on the need for housing devalues other contributions.
I felt clear discrimination against the aging population of Sol y Lomas, where much of the opposition lives, and against the R-1 zoning of the neighborhood. At some point, one of the City Council members asked for the age of the population in the neighborhood. Why? She mentioned children who used to play in Sol y Lomas, including herself. For her information, many grandchildren still play in the area.
Mayor Webber read pages of his speech basically saying the decision could have gone 50/50 pro or against the rezoning, recognizing the inconsistencies in the city land-use documents. Also, recognizing there is an unfinished public participation process in which Santa Feans have not been given the opportunity to weigh in on whether they want sections of the Old Pecos Trail corridor preserved to keep the open spaces that are historic to our city.
Staff and city councilors ignored the sections of the general plan that speak of the scenic value that makes Santa Fe the City Beautiful. They picked only the parts in the plan that allow infill and development. Shortsighted.
Blanca Amador Surgeon is a resident who has worked and lived in Santa Fe since 1997.