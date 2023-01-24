Mayor Alan Webber and the Santa Fe city councilors who voted for the rezoning of the acreage at Old Pecos Trail and West Zia are shortsighted.

Shortsighted to the fact our city is in the top 10 destinations in the United States because of its historic character, open spaces and rural feel. Tourism is crucial to our economy. There are three main entrances to our city from Interstate 25, along St. Francis Drive, Cerrillos Road and Old Pecos Trail. The only entrance left that gives the old Santa Fe feel is Old Pecos Trail.

One of the council members grew up in Sol y Lomas and talked about the scenic beauty of this part of Old Pecos Trail and how much she appreciated it. Yet she went ahead and voted for the rezoning. She and others have little regard for future generations who will be able to enjoy what she and hundreds who come to Santa Fe through Old Pecos Trail enjoy.

Blanca Amador Surgeon is a resident who has worked and lived in Santa Fe since 1997.

