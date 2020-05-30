Warren Buffett’s famous quotation, “When the tide goes out, you discover who has been swimming naked,” is right on target in today’s United States.
Swimming naked is a revelation. Returning to normal is the bad idea it reveals.
We all know the ache. Just get back to the time we didn’t wear masks to the store and could go with friends to a movie or a baseball game. Just get back to the decency and decorum we had, even if held ever so fragilely, before President Donald Trump broke all the norms and became the anti-Lincoln, “With malice toward all and charity toward none.”
Still, for most of us, and quite apart from our views of Trump, normal means returning to the pre-pandemic economy. Low unemployment, a steady paycheck, 3 percent mortgage interest rates, a phone upgrade, new sneakers, gasoline under $2 a gallon — all that goes with a vibrant, nonpartisan, high-carbon, ever-growing consumerist economy.
But do we really want that economy, one in which normal is the wealthiest 400 people in the U.S. with a lower tax rate than the poorest 20 percent of the population? Do we want structural inequalities that, at low tide as well as high, reveal the still-trailing effects of slave and settler colonization and capitalism? Do we want wealth and health disparities always falling heaviest on the same persons — the poor, black, brown and migratory?
Prison populations reflecting a similar profile? The cheap labor of minorities and women? Grossly insufficient public health care? Uneven public education? Government that prioritizes the least vulnerable — big corporations and the ranks of wealth — over protection of the most vulnerable? The lot of those we call “essential workers” as the lot of the lowest paid and least respected while less-than-essential workers — hedge fund owners, corporate lawyers, hotel and golf course moguls — have power and standing and take home millions?
If we return to normal in the way Washington asks, we will only exacerbate the underlying and preexisting conditions that render us all highly vulnerable not only to future pandemics and climate rupture but to further degradation of the very economy upon which we’re wholly and forever dependent — nature’s.
To call these normals “flaws” in the system courts illusion. Without too much pain, flaws can be addressed and corrected. These, rather, are fissures and fault lines that require profound change and not a little pain.
Yet right now we have the best chance in a long while to address fault lines and fissures. We have the desire as well. Expectation is in the air. So is uncommon civil solidarity. “We’re all in this together” and “Together, we’re stronger,” is heard everywhere.
It feels like an FDR moment, the time to strike a new New Deal. How often does the chance to help shape a different civilization come knocking at the porch screen door?
Here’s a starter list of new or renewed normals and their aims:
- Reduce inequality and suffering.
- Compensate loss.
- Respect and protect freedom.
- Enhance the life quality for all.
- Achieve a safe and healthy environment.
- Eschew double standards and enforce the rule of law.
- Foster truth and trust in government of, for and by the people.
All this is possible. And necessary.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.