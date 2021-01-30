Bringing students, faculty and staff back to our classrooms when it’s safe and feasible to do so continues to be my priority and that of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education. In keeping my promise to give parents, faculty and staff a two-week notice before returning students to classrooms, I intend to make a public announcement no later than Feb. 4 on opening schools Feb. 22 with volunteer staffing.
The district will move forward despite the impediments, which impact staffing and students.
First, close to 300 SFPS employees have been approved for medical or age accommodations that allow them to work at home this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even if vaccinated, their accommodations are approved for the entire school year, making staffing difficult.
Second, because of distancing requirements, SFPS lacks square footage in many classrooms to accommodate the 50 percent student capacity required by the New Mexico Public Education Department. Six-foot distancing must be met, and our classrooms include furniture like lab and art tables, bookcases, teacher’s desks, etc. that impinge on the available space.
Third, because New Mexico is a collective bargaining state, the district negotiates terms and conditions of employment with our unions. Bringing educators and staff back would require renewed negotiations, which would likely be futile as NEA-Santa Fe’s position is that employees need to have the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom.
Finally, while Santa Fe Public Schools’ elementary schools have passed a rigorous review by an independent inspector, the PED requires inspections by fire chiefs or fire marshals. Though I am confident SFPS will pass inspections of its schools — elementary, middle and secondary — with flying colors, this piece is critical and pending.
Given these circumstances, the only viable option is for SFPS to return in a voluntary hybrid program. We are moving quickly and diligently to bring as many students back as possible, with principals communicating with teachers to see who is willing to return to school, educational leaders exploring four different hybrid models to improve our delivery of hybrid services and preparations underway to prioritize students who return based on need.
We believe we will meet the criteria necessary to allow our students to participate in New Mexico Activities Association activities.
In addition, surveillance testing and contact-tracing methodologies are in place for rapid response. As required by PED, 25 percent of those onsite will be tested once a month while our area is in red. This will reduce to 12.5 percent as conditions improve.
Further, I have established a partnership with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center to partner with the district when vaccines are available for the 1B group. We also have applied to expand the district’s pharmacy license so we can vaccinate our employees, and I am looking to partner with other providers on vaccinations.
Students must be afforded the opportunity to meet the gold standard of learning that Santa Fe Public Schools provides. We will do that as quickly and safely as possible.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.