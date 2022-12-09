Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration are misguided in requiring state employees to return to the office full time (“State employees resist office return,” Dec. 6).

This policy is going in the opposite direction of current trends and will result in disenfranchisement of state government’s most important asset — the employees. As the article states, some employees will probably leave and others, out of necessity, will remain in state government with low morale and little loyalty to their employer. This is a losing proposition for the employees as well as the constituents they serve.

As a former state employee and longtime manager (25-plus years at the New Mexico Department of Health, 19 as a manager), I retired from state employment in October 2020 after working at home for six months. I know how productive and engaged state employees were when working at home. I also know most agencies have been seriously understaffed and underfunded for years. I was working two management jobs in addition to COVID-19 responsibilities at the end of my tenure.

Judith Gabriele was an employee in the Public Health Division of the New Mexico Department of Health for many years. She loved her work with state and local partners to promote community health and prevent and manage chronic disease.

