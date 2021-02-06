Last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham created a tempest in public schooling in New Mexico with the announcement that students in all grades would be allowed to return to in-person learning in a hybrid model as early as Monday.
Like other leaders around the state, my inbox flooded with emails from teachers and parents, many with conflicting aspirations. Every one of us desperately wants to return to school in person, but we have all been conditioned to be calculated and overprotective, even mistrustful of others. With the surprise of the announcement and the seemingly contradictory posture of openness, we are seeing that general mistrust extend and broaden within the school community.
A comprehensive return to in-person schooling, certainly one that would be congruent with our governor’s approach all along, would include predictable, reliable and speedy access to vaccines for school personnel. Instead, the rollout of the vaccine has been uneven and we have been presented with conflicting information regarding a timeline for accessibility to the vaccine for school staff.
The day after the announcement, we convened our faculty and staff virtually to poll them and host deeper conversations on the topic of in-person learning at this point.
Every one of our adults is deeply concerned about the academic and emotional state of our students, and we have spent much of the past year delivering food boxes, books and packets to families and working tirelessly to make sure that every single student has access to classes. Despite that, our polling revealed that 87 percent are generally opposed to a return to in-person school at this time. The two presenting issues: access to vaccines and time to prepare.
Two days after the announcement, we convened our broader school community virtually and offered the same question we presented to our faculty and staff regarding their feelings about returning to in-person schooling. Given the volume of text messages and emails I had received from parents and guardians over the previous two days, I anticipated a result opposite to the faculty and staff.
As it turned out, 56 percent shared the same position. Our town hall-style Zoom meeting revealed the general sentiment that we should do everything that we can to serve our most vulnerable students in person, but also ensure that school personnel have access to vaccinations to ensure the safest school environment possible for our students and adults.
For nearly a year now, New Mexicans have been told to be careful, to stay at home, to suspect the virus is all around us and may even be living among our friends and neighbors. Lujan Grisham has been poised, tough and confident on the issue, leading the charge to protect one another, and in our school community, we have honored that charge. Never before had our motto, “Protect the Pack,” been so relevant and clear.
But here we are now, able to make out a return to life as we once knew it together, with the option to stay the course or attempt a shortcut over uncertain, cliff-lined terrain being offered by the person we have followed all along. That shortcut would be much less dangerous if we were offered additional protection we could count on. Yet only some of us have it and many are afraid to admit that they do. Questions mount and suspicions grow.
Many have criticized teachers and schools for their hesitancy in returning to in-person schooling when organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York Times have reported that evidence suggests schools do not actively promote the spread of COVID-19.
However, unlike many states around the country, we have largely not returned to school and are therefore conditioned to be at home and get used to shifting information that we will ride out. This is not something that new findings can simply compel people out of. A large-scale return will have to be as careful as the lockdowns were and gradual enough to build trust back.
