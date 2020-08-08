For over a year, the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has ignored the request of thousands of their constituents to divest our pensions from CoreCivic and GEO Group, two private, for-profit corporations that run several state detention centers and prisons — with shoddy conditions and maltreatment of asylum-seekers, immigrants and inmates. These facilities are now burning up with COVID-19, as they don’t even follow their own minimal health and hygiene protocols.
Educators from Santa Fe to Las Cruces and everywhere in between have called, emailed and signed petitions to the retirement board of trustees, demanding they dump these stocks. Letters and resolutions urging divestment were submitted by the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, NEA-NM, NM AFT, Teachers Against Child Detention, Albuquerque Interfaith, Santa Fe Faith Network for Immigrant Justice, University of New Mexico law faculty, a retired federal judge, Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and Española Public Schools Board of Education. Even The New Mexican weighed in with a pro-divestment editorial.
We’ve shown trustees the facts: CoreCivic and GEO Group encourage mass incarceration, especially of people of color. They’ve also lost money for the pension fund for more than a decade. This year, the retirement board increased its shares in each stock by more than 4,000 despite CoreCivic’s value dropping by 45 percent and GEO Group’s value dropping 29 percent, while the stock market only dropped 13.7 percent.
These corporations deceived rural New Mexico counties by promising to improve their economy; however, a recent study shows Cibola’s private facilities annually cost the county $2 million extra. Those are dollars that could have been used for improving sparse health care facilities.
The few trustees who have responded often send form letters filled with myths perpetuated by the retirement board’s executive director, such as stating there is a policy that only allows the Legislature and governor to determine divestment. Actually, the Legislature and governor can’t intervene in the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s day-to-day money-management decisions — trustees can choose to vote for divestment from abhorrent private prisons at any meeting.
Trustees also say it would cost more money to dump the stocks than to keep them, but our financial expert says we won’t be charged fees as claimed. In fact, trustees have done more damage by keeping these stocks.
On Friday, trustees have a chance to switch to the right side of history and to follow their constituents’ demands by choosing to dump GEO Group and CoreCivic stocks. They can prove to their beneficiaries that our voices are being heard with respect. Or, they can continue rationalizing their defenseless position and knowingly perpetuate violence against children and families, many of whom school employees have taught, formed close relationships with and love.
For anyone who wants to join us, here is meaningful action to take:
- Email Jan.goodwin@state.nm.us. She needs to include your statement to the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board in a board packet for next week’s meeting. Tell them why you want them to vote for divestment.
- Go to prisondivestsfdp.org and sign up for two events: applying pressure for divestment at the Aug. 14 meeting and
- joining a COVID-safe demonstration to tell the board to divest immediately. Thank you.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.