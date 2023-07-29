The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish authorizes and promotes the killing of an estimated 10% of the state’s bears and cougars every year without actually knowing how many there are. This policy is highly questionable, but now the game department wants to kill up to a quarter of our bears and cougars every year without any coherent reason.
This is a reckless and destructive proposal lacking scientific rigor and ethical competence.
The game department’s continuing focus on expanding the recreational killing of our wildlife is another painfully clear example of why state wildlife management must be reformed and modernized.
Bears and cougars are both native to New Mexico and the American Southwest and belong on this landscape in ecologically significant numbers. These species manage their own populations quite effectively based on the availability of food and habitat. There is no credible evidence that either species needs to be lethally “managed.” Bears and cougars have as much right to live and thrive as any of us and are not just another crop to be “harvested.”
Autumn in New Mexico is one of the best times to enjoy our natural areas. But anyone who has been in the forest when hunters are chasing bears or cougars with packs of howling dogs knows how chaotic it is. Radio-collared hunting dogs pursue bears and cougars for miles. Nursing mothers and their young are especially vulnerable. Exhausted and badly outnumbered, bears and cougars will climb trees to try to escape. Hunters then shoot the animals at point blank range in what is essentially an execution-style killing. This is unsportsmanlike behavior that violates the most basic hunter ethic of “fair chase,” an ethic the Department of Game and Fish claims to uphold. Hypocrisy makes a poor foundation for any public policy.
The game department does not own the state’s wildlife. It is well established that wildlife is a public trust in which everyone holds a legitimate interest, not just those who destroy it or encourage its destruction. The vast majority of New Mexicans do not hunt or fish but have essentially no say in wildlife policy. The department is supposed to be the keeper of the wildlife public trust, but in this duty, it fails miserably, selling off the state’s wildlife as “products” on its website, charging just $47 to kill a bear and $43 to kill a cougar.
New Mexico should not be managed as a pay-to-shoot game farm. State wildlife policy should reflect our values as a society. Social attitudes toward wildlife have evolved enormously over the past century. We are largely a mutualistic society now, which means live and let live in some manner of respectful coexistence.
It’s difficult to justify the continued recreational killing of wildlife in an age of mass extinctions, mega-fires and persistent drought. We need a state wildlife agency whose mission is genuine conservation, whose methods are humane, and whose agency culture reflects a deep appreciation for the value of a unique, vulnerable and dwindling public asset.
Please speak up on behalf of our state’s bears and cougars. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is accepting comments on the proposed bear and cougar rule at DGF-Bear-Cougar-Rules@state.nm.us.