The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish authorizes and promotes the killing of an estimated 10% of the state’s bears and cougars every year without actually knowing how many there are. This policy is highly questionable, but now the game department wants to kill up to a quarter of our bears and cougars every year without any coherent reason.

This is a reckless and destructive proposal lacking scientific rigor and ethical competence.

The game department’s continuing focus on expanding the recreational killing of our wildlife is another painfully clear example of why state wildlife management must be reformed and modernized.

Charles Fox is a New Mexico wildlife advocate.

Recommended for you