When I was a Public Regulation Commissioner from 2013 to 2021 we met in executive session fewer times in eight years than the current commissioners have — and they have served for less than four months. We believed that we had a responsibility to the public to conduct our business transparently and according to the rules.

After five closed executive sessions on the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger, the new PRC has joined with Avangrid/PNM to ask the Supreme Court to do something that, frankly, appears to me illegal. They are asking the court to dismiss the Avangrid/PNM appeal and send it back to the PRC for rehearing. That would be the process if Avangrid/PNM won on appeal. But they haven’t won, nor is it likely they would.

The public should thank and be grateful for the work of Mariel Nanasi of New Energy Economy who has exposed the malfeasance of the utility giants. When I was at the PRC, I worked closely with extraordinary staff such as PRC Chief Hearing Examiner, Ashley Schannauer; he authored a meticulous opinion detailing some of the main problems with the proposed merger: