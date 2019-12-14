Hunters like myself are deeply disappointed by State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s decision to close to the public a small but important waterfowl hunting area along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque’s South Valley. Sadly, she failed to seek public opinion before announcing the closure of these state trust lands — not from neighbors, not from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, not even from the committee she appointed specifically to advise her on hunting matters.
Our disappointment, however, turned to anger and bewilderment when Commissioner Garcia Richard subsequently issued a statement that was irresponsible, inflammatory and factually incorrect.
In the first sentence, the commissioner said the closure aimed to “shield family homes from stray bullets.” She apparently doesn’t know that waterfowl hunters are only allowed to use shotguns, which shoot BB-size pellets with a range of no more than about 300 yards, not rifles with bullets. The nearest homes and outbuildings are located nearly twice the maximum range of shotgun pellets. Had the commissioner asked for hunters’ input before closing the area, she would have learned the difference.
She also would have learned that waterfowl hunters aim at ducks and geese, not at houses and barns. We shoot from the water’s edge, at waterfowl landing on or flying over water. In this case, hunters were shooting more than a safe distance away from the neighborhood in question.
The New Mexico chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers submitted several proposals to the commissioner that we feel would reduce concern from the nonhunting public and allow hunting to continue. We suggested limiting the types of hunting allowed and limiting the days and hours during which it can occur, giving other users the vast majority of the year to have the place to themselves. We wanted to be part of the solution. But in the commissioner’s haste to make a decision after a handful of neighbors complained, our ideas were dismissed.
Commissioner Garcia Richard states that the 212-acre tract “has historically not been used for hunting.” Had she sought public input before closing the area, she would have heard stories about families hunting waterfowl and even pheasants in that area decades ago. She mentioned a “surge” in hunting activity in recent weeks but offered no evidence.
The commissioner notes the rural neighborhood adjacent to the state trust lands is in “the heart of Albuquerque” but does not mention that it is also in the flight approach to the Albuquerque International Sunport and Kirtland Air Force Base, half a mile from I-25 and less than a mile from a private shooting range operated by the Albuquerque Trap Club.
She ends the release by saying hunting on the site would be “the equivalent of allowing hunting next to the Albuquerque BioPark.”
These are scare tactics meant to inflame the public and suggest that hunting in this area is a threat to life and property. Had the commissioner taken the time to talk with responsible hunters; to understand the methods used to harvest waterfowl along the Rio Grande; to consider the physical layout of the site; and to consult with groups like Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and the Department of Game and Fish, the state trust lands in the South Valley could have become a gem of public waterfowl hunting on the Rio Grande.
Commissioner Garcia Richard could have taken this opportunity to show leadership and advocate for the state’s growing outdoor recreation economy rather than look like a frightened bureaucrat responding to an imagined danger. If a crisis is a test of leadership, she has failed.
