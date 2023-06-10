Barbara Bentree takes her dog, Shadow, for a walk last month along the shaded paths at Amelia White Park. Volunteers, including some with the Santa Fe Gardening Club, have been working with the city to renovate the aging park.
In 2022, the Santa Fe Garden Club partnered with the Santa Fe Parks and Open Spaces Department to restore the rundown Amelia White Park at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Camino Corrales.
Their combined efforts produced a beautifully restored park for all Santa Feans to enjoy once again. A festive reopening event will be held in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday June 16, featuring a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Alan Webber, remarks by leaders of civic partners and supporters, a pet promenade and information about pollinator plants, birds, native plants and other topics of interest. The Garden Club spent over $40,000 to restucco the courtyard structures and replaced the scrubby landscape with xeric plants to attract pollinators in all the planters.
The club also is producing a documentary film featuring the project’s origins in the legacy of the first great American landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, and that legacy’s ties to Amelia White Park and the Santa Fe Garden Club.
Amelia Elizabeth White is one of the least-known and most underappreciated women in Santa Fe history. She accumulated large tracts of land on the city’s east side and helped to preserve the architecture of downtown Santa Fe. Her legacy included having this park designed by noted architect John Gaw Meem. She later donated all of the land that became the footprint of Museum Hill. Her estate on Garcia Street, which she called El Delirio, became the campus of the School for Advanced Research.
The Parks and Open Spaces Department workers repaired the park’s irrigation system, trimmed and removed diseased trees and bushes, refinished benches and restored the Veterans’ Memorial. They are working with the Santa Fe Garden Club to restore the fountain in the park. Together they will maintain the park and, along with civic partners such as the Xerces Society, the Audubon Society and the Master Gardeners, will make the space a learning environment for children and adults.
Everyone involved hopes this effort establishes a new model for public and private organizations to commit their resources to restoring and maintaining important community spaces like parks for the future.
The events June 16 are free and open to all. Families are encouraged to bike to the park, pack a picnic lunch and learn about Amelia White and her imprint on Santa Fe, the importance and impact of native plants and pollinators, and to enjoy a day in the beautifully restored park.
Jacqueline McFeely is the president of the Santa Fe Garden Club, which is dedicated to conservation, horticulture, floral arts and civic improvement.