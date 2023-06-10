051723 jw park rennovation1.jpg

Barbara Bentree takes her dog, Shadow, for a walk last month along the shaded paths at Amelia White Park. Volunteers, including some with the Santa Fe Gardening Club, have been working with the city to renovate the aging park.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

In 2022, the Santa Fe Garden Club partnered with the Santa Fe Parks and Open Spaces Department to restore the rundown Amelia White Park at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Camino Corrales.

Their combined efforts produced a beautifully restored park for all Santa Feans to enjoy once again. A festive reopening event will be held in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday June 16, featuring a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Alan Webber, remarks by leaders of civic partners and supporters, a pet promenade and information about pollinator plants, birds, native plants and other topics of interest. The Garden Club spent over $40,000 to restucco the courtyard structures and replaced the scrubby landscape with xeric plants to attract pollinators in all the planters.

The club also is producing a documentary film featuring the project’s origins in the legacy of the first great American landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, and that legacy’s ties to Amelia White Park and the Santa Fe Garden Club.

Jacqueline McFeely is the president of the Santa Fe Garden Club, which is dedicated to conservation, horticulture, floral arts and civic improvement.

