Most wildlife in the Southwest are associated with streams, rivers or lakes during their life cycle. Much of the wildlife in the state of New Mexico are in serious decline, as water and wildlife are inseparable and the future health of their water is uncertain. The good news is, when we help one, we help the other. The better news is that New Mexico can work to reverse its biodiversity crisis and secure its water future by restoring the health of the waterways through state investment and strong partnerships.
In the third week of July, residents can learn more about how they can help by attending the aquatic connectivity workshop at Santa Clara Pueblo hosted by the American Rivers, Defenders of Wildlife, Environmental Policy Innovation Center, Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership and Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. Stream barrier owners, municipalities, tribal nations, state and federal agencies, restoration practitioners and organizations involved in stream restoration will discuss the challenges and opportunities for expanding the practice of aquatic connectivity and associated stream restoration in New Mexico.
We are unquestionably in a biodiversity crisis. Researchers estimate half of the world’s wild animals have been lost over the past 40 years. More than 150 U.S. species already have gone extinct. New Mexico ranks 13th among states for extinctions with 34 species known or believed to be extinct.
Freshwater animals have been particularly hard hit, as approximately 40% of the nation’s freshwater fish species are now at risk. For example, most native freshwater mussels — indicators of water quality that filter rivers as they breathe and feed — are imperiled or vulnerable.
New Mexico supports a wide variety of aquatic environments, including approximately 6,000 miles of cold-water streams and 134 publicly accessible lakes, reservoirs and ponds. New Mexico’s terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems support 3,783 species of vascular plants and over 6,000 species of animals.
New Mexico has a congressionally mandated state wildlife action plan, which provides a science-based blueprint for sustaining and recovering its fish and wildlife heritage. In the plan, the state Department of Game and Fish has identified 235 Species of Greatest Conservation Need, or SGCN. Incredibly, most amphibians (52%) known to occur in New Mexico are identified as SGCN.
A total of 116 species and subspecies are on New Mexico’s 2022 list of threatened and endangered wildlife, and many are aquatic, including two crustaceans, 25 mollusks, 22 fish and six amphibians . The list includes New Mexican standouts such as the Gila trout, Zuni bluehead sucker, Rio Grande silvery minnow and the Pecos pupfish, among others.
There are several important initiatives to protect the state’s waters, including the M.H. Dutch Salmon Wild & Scenic River Act that would provide added protections to 450 miles of the Gila and San Francisco rivers. In addition, there are state Outstanding National Resource Waters designations for 700 miles of Forest Service wilderness waters as well as over 300 miles of the Pecos River and the Rio Grande and its tributaries.
However, more can be done to improve the function of our aquatic systems, including restoring riparian habitat connectivity and reducing barriers like dams and culverts.
Another simple solution is returning beavers to our streams and rivers where they will be tolerated. Beavers have an outsized ability to improve aquatic and riparian habitat and recharge aquifers. The wildlife habitat benefits of beaver restoration are also notable.
It is clear we must address the health of our rivers and streams to reverse the biodiversity crisis, and to do so, we need strong leadership from the state’s Department of Game and Fish, Environment Department and Office of the State Engineer.
Bryan Bird is Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife and lives in Santa Fe. For more information about the workshop on July 18, send an email to southwest@defenders.org.