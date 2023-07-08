Most wildlife in the Southwest are associated with streams, rivers or lakes during their life cycle. Much of the wildlife in the state of New Mexico are in serious decline, as water and wildlife are inseparable and the future health of their water is uncertain. The good news is, when we help one, we help the other. The better news is that New Mexico can work to reverse its biodiversity crisis and secure its water future by restoring the health of the waterways through state investment and strong partnerships.

In the third week of July, residents can learn more about how they can help by attending the aquatic connectivity workshop at Santa Clara Pueblo hosted by the American Rivers, Defenders of Wildlife, Environmental Policy Innovation Center, Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership and Teddy Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. Stream barrier owners, municipalities, tribal nations, state and federal agencies, restoration practitioners and organizations involved in stream restoration will discuss the challenges and opportunities for expanding the practice of aquatic connectivity and associated stream restoration in New Mexico.

We are unquestionably in a biodiversity crisis. Researchers estimate half of the world’s wild animals have been lost over the past 40 years. More than 150 U.S. species already have gone extinct. New Mexico ranks 13th among states for extinctions with 34 species known or believed to be extinct.

Bryan Bird is Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife and lives in Santa Fe. For more information about the workshop on July 18, send an email to southwest@defenders.org.

