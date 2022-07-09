Restoring the Soldiers’ Monument is the responsible and perhaps the only legal option for the 1868 centerpiece of our historic and cherished Plaza.
The city administration has been derelict in not properly addressing reconstruction after malicious vandals pulled down the obelisk 21 months ago. Any modification to the historic monument (or the main part of it, which is the base with inscriptions) should require a formal public hearing process involving the Historic Districts Review Board, the City Council and the state historic preservation officer.
The city is required to maintain and to repair damage to National Register properties. Anything less is an insult to the residents of Santa Fe and indeed to all New Mexicans — who have been harmed by egregious unilateral actions, inactions and unjustified delays.
The 1865-66 Territorial Legislature provided funds to honor the Hispanic New Mexican and Colorado volunteers who, along with Union soldiers, gave their lives to stop the advance of slavery throughout the West. The “Gettysburg of the West” battle at Glorieta Pass should be a point of great pride for all New Mexicans. Other than markers at the battlefield area itself, the monument is the only public and visible acknowledgment of this nation-shaping event.
The inclusion of text addressing the soldiers lost during the war against Native tribes who had attacked Hispanic and Pueblo settlements was authorized as a later addition by the 1866-67 Territorial Legislature. This text occupying one of the four plaques of the monument has been the source of much rancor over the years. There should be serious and thoughtful discussion of how best to portray both the historical context and current perspectives on that 19th century campaign.
As a part of Santa Fe becoming a formally recognized municipality and having a specific boundary, the U.S. Congress passed and President William McKinley signed (1901) the patent giving up all federal claims to land within the Santa Fe Grant, excluding certain identified federal properties. This action gave the city administration full control over public lands within the grant, “being a tract containing four square Spanish leagues, having for the center thereof the Soldiers’ Monument in the center of the plaza of said city and extending one Spanish league therefrom to each of the cardinal points of the compass.”
So the Soldiers’ Monument is actually a designated survey marker exactly pinpointing the geographic center of the original tract of land for the city of Santa Fe. Most of this original boundary of four square leagues still exists today as the municipal boundary.
For these reasons, the Soldiers’ Monument needs to be accurately and carefully restored in its honored central position in our Plaza.