Former Gov. Bill Richardson got it right when he stated, as reported in this paper on Dec. 8, 2022: “The PRC needs to go back to the drawing board. Period.”

This was stated in reference to the perceived lack of Indian Country representation on the slate of nominees for the Public Regulation Commission. He may be right on that point, but he is plainly right when he indicates that the committee that directed the process of putting together a slate of PRC nominees for the governor to consider needs to “go back.”

Recall, Constitutional Amendment 1 was passed in 2020 by a majority of voters in New Mexico. On Nov. 28, Amendment 1 survived a challenge from petitioners who claimed, among other things, that Amendment 1 was a multipart amendment in violation of the New Mexico Constitutional prohibition against “logrolling.” The New Mexico Supreme Court denied their claims for a writ to prohibit Amendment 1 (and the reorganization of the PRC) from going into effect. Then, on Dec. 2, the selection committee created by the Amendment 1 process met and proposed a slate of nine nominees to the governor (who is then to select three to serve as appointed commissioners subject to approval of the New Mexico Senate.)

Alexis H. Johnson is a lawyer who has litigated constitutional cases and challenges, including logrolling cases in New Mexico.

