Former Gov. Bill Richardson got it right when he stated, as reported in this paper on Dec. 8, 2022: “The PRC needs to go back to the drawing board. Period.”
This was stated in reference to the perceived lack of Indian Country representation on the slate of nominees for the Public Regulation Commission. He may be right on that point, but he is plainly right when he indicates that the committee that directed the process of putting together a slate of PRC nominees for the governor to consider needs to “go back.”
Recall, Constitutional Amendment 1 was passed in 2020 by a majority of voters in New Mexico. On Nov. 28, Amendment 1 survived a challenge from petitioners who claimed, among other things, that Amendment 1 was a multipart amendment in violation of the New Mexico Constitutional prohibition against “logrolling.” The New Mexico Supreme Court denied their claims for a writ to prohibit Amendment 1 (and the reorganization of the PRC) from going into effect. Then, on Dec. 2, the selection committee created by the Amendment 1 process met and proposed a slate of nine nominees to the governor (who is then to select three to serve as appointed commissioners subject to approval of the New Mexico Senate.)
The problem that requires “going back” or a “restart?” The speaker of the House was empowered to select one of the selection committee members. He selected himself. He also served as committee chairman.
Speaker Brian Egolf’s selection of himself was challenged in a complaint filed with the New Mexico Ethics Commission. The fundamental idea in the challenge was the speaker of the House took unto himself additional powers of the state while sitting as speaker. That violates what is known as the “emoluments clause” which, among other things, prohibits a state legislator from appointing himself or herself to any “civil office” during his term as a legislator. The speaker seemed (eventually) to acknowledge the colorable violation of the emoluments clause and governmental conduct provisions when he resigned from the PRC selection committee on the same day (Dec. 2) that the slate of nine names was sent to the governor for her consideration.
But resignation does not cure the constitutional defect flagrantly aroused when Egolf appointed himself last summer. Because of that appointment, the entire process of the PRC selection committee was tainted from its inception. Such a constitutional defect or taint can only be corrected by a restart — a committee without the speaker.
There are options or suggestions available, in my view, to the governor and the committee to safeguard the integrity of the PRC selection process.
u The governor can send the names of nominees back and advise the nominating committee reconsider the names of nominees now that the speaker has resigned. Committee members then can reconsider all the names and all appointees for resubmission to the governor acting as a “quorum of the whole of the committee.”
u The governor can request the speaker of the House make a lawful and proper selection now of a new committee member who is qualified and independent to reconsider with the other committee members the list of all names and nominees for resubmission.
u And/or the speaker of the House can acknowledge the error in the process and select a new member for the committee to serve in the vacated place on the Committee created by his resignation and ask for reconsideration of nominees by the new committee.
Any of these alternative options presumably could be perfected prior to the end of this year and would thus enable the governor to appoint the three PRC members before Jan. 1. They could then be considered by the state Senate. A restart would be consistent with the safeguards of the New Mexico constitution. As Richardson has already suggested in his observation about representation of Indian Country on the PRC: “go back.”
Alexis H. Johnson is a lawyer who has litigated constitutional cases and challenges, including logrolling cases in New Mexico.