As a wildlife biologist who has dedicated her career to conservation and land stewardship, I am concerned about the world not taking the devastating effects of climate change seriously and urgently enough. I try to do my part to limit my impacts on climate change through the actions I take and choices I make, from the vehicle I drive to my rooftop solar panels. However, like all proposed solutions to environmental challenges, whether related to “forest restoration” or “renewable energy,” close scrutiny and careful evaluation is required before jumping on board.
When it comes to renewables, the devil is in the details. Of course we want to see more renewables in our energy portfolio, but proposed projects may have aspects that are more detrimental to the environment and/or neighboring communities than they are beneficial. Usually, it’s about the scale of the project and its location, but it can also be about the state or choice of technology. A wind project in California became “bird Cuisinarts,” both because of the location, an important area for raptors, and the turbine design.
When pushback by the powerful oil and gas industry against distributed solar was politically insurmountable, federal lands were selected for utility-scale solar and wind projects, which led to destruction of wildlife habitat, disruption of wildlife corridors and despoliation of scenic vistas. Beyond bird strikes, some projects led to “direct take” of birds in the air caused by immense towers concentrating sunlight; the videos of birds bursting into flames, an unintended consequence that should have been anticipated, were sickening. And while we know where the power goes when the panels are on our roof, what about with projects requiring transmission lines? I doubt New Mexicans want to see our treasured, unspoiled landscapes ruined to light up Las Vegas, Nev., or Los Angeles, as is happening with some existing and planned wind power projects on private land, where planning and decisions are proprietary.
Certainly anyone can do what they want on their private land, within the law, and there is money to be made from renewables, but where utility-scale projects are in proximity to residential neighborhoods, it is appropriate and necessary for the public to become engaged to vet these plans and ensure the benefits outweigh the risks. This is the case with the proposed 800-acre Rancho Viejo Solar project, which is contiguous to Rancho San Marcos, south of Rancho Viejo and west of Eldorado, on property owned by Rancho Viejo Partnership (Warren Thompson, of the defeated Pilot Flying J truckstop).
The partner solar company, AES, will be filing a conditional-use permit application with Santa Fe County for a zoning exception. This project, effectively an industrial complex, will include a lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage System with large containers, and will necessitate construction of a 40-foot-high transmission line. The closest scrutiny of this proposal should be on the hazardous materials, as BESS technology is vulnerable to runaway fires, explosions and gas leaks. AES has had two recent incidents at Arizona facilities, a thermal runaway and explosion in 2019 and a thermal runaway in April. Minimal information on the project can be found on the AES website (aes.com/rancho-viejo-solar), but anyone interested in learning more details, including the timeline for public comment to the county, should email SantaFeCounty4ResponsibleSolar@yahoo.com.
In the meanwhile, we should do all we can, as individuals and in our communities, to encourage, support and incentivize plans for distributed rooftop solar on homes and businesses, to help New Mexicans benefit directly from the sun that shines on us.
Carol Beidleman is an ornithologist whose 45-year career has been in wildlife and habitat conservation. She lives in Santa Fe.