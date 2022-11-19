As a wildlife biologist who has dedicated her career to conservation and land stewardship, I am concerned about the world not taking the devastating effects of climate change seriously and urgently enough. I try to do my part to limit my impacts on climate change through the actions I take and choices I make, from the vehicle I drive to my rooftop solar panels. However, like all proposed solutions to environmental challenges, whether related to “forest restoration” or “renewable energy,” close scrutiny and careful evaluation is required before jumping on board.

When it comes to renewables, the devil is in the details. Of course we want to see more renewables in our energy portfolio, but proposed projects may have aspects that are more detrimental to the environment and/or neighboring communities than they are beneficial. Usually, it’s about the scale of the project and its location, but it can also be about the state or choice of technology. A wind project in California became “bird Cuisinarts,” both because of the location, an important area for raptors, and the turbine design.

When pushback by the powerful oil and gas industry against distributed solar was politically insurmountable, federal lands were selected for utility-scale solar and wind projects, which led to destruction of wildlife habitat, disruption of wildlife corridors and despoliation of scenic vistas. Beyond bird strikes, some projects led to “direct take” of birds in the air caused by immense towers concentrating sunlight; the videos of birds bursting into flames, an unintended consequence that should have been anticipated, were sickening. And while we know where the power goes when the panels are on our roof, what about with projects requiring transmission lines? I doubt New Mexicans want to see our treasured, unspoiled landscapes ruined to light up Las Vegas, Nev., or Los Angeles, as is happening with some existing and planned wind power projects on private land, where planning and decisions are proprietary.

Carol Beidleman is an ornithologist whose 45-year career has been in wildlife and habitat conservation. She lives in Santa Fe.

