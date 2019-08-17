Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize winner for literature who recently died, said that freedom is being able to choose what you will be responsible for.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 78 children, teens and young adults are injured or killed by guns every day. Further, one-third of our children live in homes where guns are kept. This figure does not include the number of children who suffer emotional trauma following mass shootings in schools and places where we gather to worship, play and shop.
Last week, the New York Times reported that there are 15 million military-style rifles in civilian hands and hundreds of millions of handguns in the U.S. today, with 3 percent of the population owning more than half of all firearms.
A simplistic reaction to each seemingly inevitable tragedy is to blame it on individuals with mental illness, who are convenient scapegoats. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, studies show that mental illness only contributes to 4 percent of violence of any kind. The fact is that many of the recent perpetrators of violence were not or would not have been diagnosed with mental illness prior to the shooting. So, it’s time to focus on people who pose a danger to others by looking at actions and words instead of diagnosis. And it is time to focus on gun violence as a public health issue needing a multifaceted approach that takes responsibility for:
• Banning civilians from owning military-style firearms;
• Raising the legal age to purchase ammunition and firearms;
• Expanding domestic violence restraining orders to include protection from dating partners;
• Preventing persons who have threatened or committed violence against themselves or others from owning a firearm and permitting the removal of firearms from them;
• Requiring prompt reporting to a national database by courts and law enforcement of those who are prohibited from firearms ownership;
• Requiring gun safety education for gun ownership;
• Requiring that firearms be stored unloaded, locked up and with ammunition stored separately;
• Collecting data on firearms deaths and injuries; and
• Requiring respectful conflict resolution training for children and young adults in in all our schools.
There is no doubt that increased funding for mental health services is needed in this country and in New Mexico. We have a generation of children who are growing up in foster care due to the opioid epidemic. Social media has emboldened bullying and made it easier for kids who are angry and resentful to connect with or be manipulated by others like them.
A good place to provide behavioral health services to children is through school-based health centers. Under the previous administration, several New Mexico school-based health centers were closed. In 2013, the state’s behavioral health system was destroyed when the previous administration falsely accused 15 behavioral health providers of fraud. Medicaid is the single largest payer for mental health services in New Mexico and elsewhere. Now more than ever, Medicaid behavioral health spending should be increased.
Studies show that depression, anxiety and PTSD have a lasting adverse impact on children. Participating in live-shooter drills at school, hearing references to people who look like you and your family as “invaders” or an “infestation” and learning about children kept in cages by our government are surely harming our children.
Gun violence discussions center prominently on the “freedoms” of the few who believe they are entitled to intimidate and impress the larger public by packing a gun or encouraging violence against those they disagree with. It’s time for the rest of us to claim our freedom and demand that our government act responsibly for our children.
Shawn Mathis, J.D., L.L.M, is a professor of health law at Loyola Law School in Chicago and a former New Mexico Legislative Council Service staff attorney for the Behavioral Health Subcommittee of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee.