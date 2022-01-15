We are writing to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as representatives of the religious communities of New Mexico. We wish to express our support for legislation requiring the secure storage of firearms and ammunition to promote public safety and reduce gun violence. We ask that the governor support efforts by the Legislature to pass such legislation and sign any such legislation that is passed.
Our state was rocked by the death of Bennie Hargrove last year when he was shot and killed by a student who got a hold of an unsecured gun. And incidents of gunfire on school grounds and unintentional shootings by children are on the rise. Research shows that up to 80 percent of shooters under the age of 18 got the gun from their home or the homes of friends or relatives — just like the child who shot and killed Bennie.
Firearms are the leading cause of death for children in our state. We must prioritize keeping them safe at home and at school. Why take the chance of having a child unintentionally shoot themselves or others at school — especially when we know it can be prevented. In addition to gun violence on school grounds, unintentional shootings are also on the rise. In 2020, unintentional shootings increased by 17 percent in Albuquerque. And during the pandemic, the number of deaths from unintentional child shootings was 31 percent higher than in 2019.
Every year, 269 people die by gun suicide in New Mexico. That number is the fifth-highest rate of gun suicide in the country — nearly double the national rate — and translates to one gun suicide every 33 hours in our state. This gun-suicide crisis also takes an economic toll on our state. In fact, gun suicides cost New Mexico $1.6 billion each year.
Religious institutions across New Mexico are helping lead the efforts to end gun violence. We are the ones who bury the dead; who pray with, console and counsel families; and who help shattered communities try to put the pieces of their lives back together after incidents of violence.
Collectively, we know the human toll these tragedies have had in our communities. For this reason, we urge the governor to work with the Legislature to pass secure storage legislation in the 2022 session.
