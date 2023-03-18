It’s becoming obvious the path for a Republican to win the popular vote in a national election will require Latino voters. The last time a Republican presidential candidate was even competitive on this front was in George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, where he was able to flip states like New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado.
Despite recent gains in the last few years from their lows in 2012, the inability for Republicans to regain lost ground among Hispanic voters has resulted in a once-ruby-red state like Arizona falling into purple territory. Arizona is looking like it might be the next Colorado or Nevada.
The biggest issue for both parties is that they often lump Latino voters into a single-issue monolith, and many Latino voters feel increasingly isolated politically. It seems like Latinos should be easy to appeal to for Republicans — they are religious, family-oriented and hardworking people. However, respect is highly valued in our communities, and it feels like the political parties just don’t respect our culture.
Republicans need to understand that messaging to Latino voters is going to require respect, and a respect for what we want to be called is important. The left learned this after backlash to the term “Latinx,” but if you ask us, terms like “Latino” or “Hispanic” aren’t much better. The preference we have is to use what we call our communities: We are Mexicans, Spanish, Cubans, etc. That identity is important to us; it means a lot to be called the right thing. That is something Republicans could really learn.
We also don’t all speak the same type of Spanish. I repeatedly have seen lazily translated campaign material using European Spanish in areas meant to be aimed at Mexican Americans or Cubans. Despite the bellyaching of some conservative pundits such as Michael Knowles, who criticized the GOP decision to have rising star Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., deliver a State of the Union response in Spanish, gestures like this do go a long way.
Communicating in Spanish is not only a practical tool to reach new voters, it communicates a level of respect to all Latinos that the party cares about us. This is something Democrats do better but can be easily fixed.
The biggest elephant in the room is immigration. Something Republicans need to grasp is that Latinos are nuanced in the immigration debate. We know the differences between immigration and border security. As we can see from Republican gains in areas in Texas, Latino communities are fed up with the violence and crime that come from having essentially a lawless border. It is our communities that have been destroyed by the inability of the United States and Mexico to act on this situation.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like either party is interested in solving this. Democrats just want to focus on the immigration aspect of it, appealing to those sympathetic to the immigrant cause but ignoring all the violence and crime. Republicans, on the other hand, can seem uncaring about the plight of people fleeing their countries as they try and make things better for their family. While Republicans do like to point out the crime issues, they often do so in a way that is demeaning and lacks solutions.
Latinos are longing for people in our politics who take them seriously, see that our issues aren’t so black and white and fit neatly into a political narrative, respect who we are, and act on our issues. Our next presidential nominee has the opportunity to appeal to Latinos, but there will need to be some changes, not only to the basic messaging but also to offer solutions. A real border policy needs to be better than a wall and talking about our drug crisis. I hope whoever wins the nomination can step up to the plate.
Sam LeDoux is a Hispanic conservative activist based out of Santa Fe who has worked on the political campaigns of Gov. Susana Martinez, Sen. John McCain and Gov. Larry Hogan. He also worked in the administrations of Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona.