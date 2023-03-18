It’s becoming obvious the path for a Republican to win the popular vote in a national election will require Latino voters. The last time a Republican presidential candidate was even competitive on this front was in George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, where he was able to flip states like New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado.

Despite recent gains in the last few years from their lows in 2012, the inability for Republicans to regain lost ground among Hispanic voters has resulted in a once-ruby-red state like Arizona falling into purple territory. Arizona is looking like it might be the next Colorado or Nevada.

The biggest issue for both parties is that they often lump Latino voters into a single-issue monolith, and many Latino voters feel increasingly isolated politically. It seems like Latinos should be easy to appeal to for Republicans — they are religious, family-oriented and hardworking people. However, respect is highly valued in our communities, and it feels like the political parties just don’t respect our culture.

Sam LeDoux is a Hispanic conservative activist based out of Santa Fe who has worked on the political campaigns of Gov. Susana Martinez, Sen. John McCain and Gov. Larry Hogan. He also worked in the administrations of Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona.