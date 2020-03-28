Though the damage has been done, and to a disastrous degree, it is nonetheless gratifying to read Stuart Stevens’ admission and observations regarding what he and his fellow Republicans have wrought (“Elections have consequences — we’re living them,” Commentary, March 22).
What passes for the Republican Party these days is nothing of the sort. Historically more conservative than the Democrats, Republicans still understood the need to compromise. They were fiscally responsible and were, at heart, patriots. They understood and worked for the betterment of the country. They did not (with rare exception) make political hay by riling up the most violent, hateful and ignorant among us. Stevens mentions the turn away from science and actual “facts.” The absolute best tool today’s Republicans can have is an uneducated, myopic, gullible population. They revel in it, for it makes their goals so much easier to attain.
Continual lying from President Donald Trump is tolerated and even promoted by the boot-licking, cowardly sycophants with whom he surrounds himself. Self-service above all. The Constitution and our country be damned.
What Stevens fails to address, however, is the utter cruelty of Republican policies; from the caging of immigrants trying to avail themselves of our federal laws; to the inhuman separation of their children from them, many never to be reunited; to the utter disgrace our fellow Americans on Puerto Rico suffered post-hurricane; to the mind-boggling, jaw-dropping, breathtaking incompetence of this so-called president and the pack of buffoons and criminals with whom he has infested our government. The list is endless.
Some time ago I played golf with a guy from Texas who has a second home here. Former oil industry man. We talked about our health care system. All he could see was the “money” aspect. I tried to point out how many people suffered for lack of health care in the richest country in the world and what it means to be driven to desperation for lack of it. “Oh, you’re talking about the compassion thing,” he said. Yes. The compassion thing, sir.
