I am an out-of-state camper. I am at Navajo Lake State Park campground, and this place is a mess. There are real water and sanitation issues, there are no working showers and the garbage has not been picked up for weeks, which seems to have caused a fly infestation. I have filed a public health complaint.

The manager did stop by to hear my complaints and seems to be trying to address some of the issues, but this is bad. It seems the trash collection company under contract fails to come as promised. The showers are a real issue for me; I am a tent camper and was counting on showers and functional bathrooms. The state park website doesn’t have an alert that states there are no showers available and that it might not be safe to be outside due to fly infestation. I have driven 1,400 miles to this location. I talked to local RV campers who come and are thankful to have their own facilities; they told me it has been like this for a couple of years, but they love the area.

July 29

Marvin Colwell is an Arizona resident recently camping in New Mexico.

