In the wake of the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process, and with no specific recommendations forthcoming, it is time for city officials to make a decision over the fate of the obelisk. Here are three reasons why rebuilding the obelisk while replacing the south-facing plaque is the best solution for our community.
First, rebuilding the obelisk would send a clear message that mob violence does not determine policy for our city. If we were to replace the obelisk after its destruction by rioters, it would embolden those who seek to create change, not through peaceful democratic means, but through violence and mob rule. A commitment to the values of democracy means speaking out against anti-democratic violence even when you agree with the ends being sought.
Second, the original and primary intent of the those who constructed the obelisk was to honor the Union soldiers who fought against the Confederacy. The Battle of Glorieta Pass and the surrounding battles were significant events in our history as a state but are little understood by many.
The Soldiers’ Monument offered both residents and visitors to Santa Fe the opportunity to learn about these battles, their pivotal role in the victory of the Union over the Confederacy, and to honor the sacrifices of the Union soldiers who died fighting against the advancement of slavery. Its architectural form, as well as its placement at the center of the Plaza, offers insight into the culture and values of Santa Fe in the late 19th century.
Third, the south-facing plaque has long been viewed by many as offensive and one-sided, provoking unnecessary division within our community. It should be removed. The idea that the entire monument has to be replaced because of the taint of this one plaque, however, is wrongheaded. This notion that monuments, institutions and even individuals should be narrowly defined by their worst attributes, rather than their best, has become sadly common these days. We should be critical of this tendency.
The soldiers who fought and died to halt Confederate expansion in the West were heroes. Surely we can all agree on that point. The ugly and offensive language of the south panel does not justify us in tearing down an entire monument that was erected primarily to honor those heroes.
What should be chosen to replace the south panel is a good question and a solvable one, far easier to resolve than the prospect of replacing the monument in its entirety. Our Plaza has been saddled with the box long enough. We need compromise, which this option supplies.
Replacing the south panel would offer a clear victory for those who have long felt justifiably offended by its inscription. Rebuilding the rest of the monument would be a victory to those who value its primary purpose and were dismayed by the manner in which it was destroyed. It is a balanced and evenhanded approach to moving beyond this crisis. Let’s not wait another year to get it done.
Dylan Weller is a woodworker and native Santa Fean.