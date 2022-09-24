In the wake of the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — process, and with no specific recommendations forthcoming, it is time for city officials to make a decision over the fate of the obelisk. Here are three reasons why rebuilding the obelisk while replacing the south-facing plaque is the best solution for our community.

First, rebuilding the obelisk would send a clear message that mob violence does not determine policy for our city. If we were to replace the obelisk after its destruction by rioters, it would embolden those who seek to create change, not through peaceful democratic means, but through violence and mob rule. A commitment to the values of democracy means speaking out against anti-democratic violence even when you agree with the ends being sought.

Second, the original and primary intent of the those who constructed the obelisk was to honor the Union soldiers who fought against the Confederacy. The Battle of Glorieta Pass and the surrounding battles were significant events in our history as a state but are little understood by many.

