The Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber deserve thanks for their leadership, professionalism and hard work to figure out how to run the Santa Fe on a reduced budget.
After watching the Finance Committee budget hearings and City Council meeting where the budget was discussed and adopted, I congratulate them for their camaraderie, astute observations and fearless questions. They showed dedication and determination to create a budget and reorganization that reimagine Santa Fe’s future.
I was particularly interested in the discussions about the new public works and recreation departments. As chairwoman of the Special Weeds Action Team, I and the SWAT committee members had the opportunity to work with John Muñoz and his management team at Parks and Recreation in the last year. We learned the many strengths they have and the challenges they face to maintain the city’s medians, multiple parks and recreational facilities. We are proud of our achievements and improvements planned.
The 458 medians throughout Santa Fe are part of our house. Weedy, unkempt medians look like we don’t make our beds in the morning. Messy surroundings, including streetscapes, affect how residents and visitors feel about our city. Santa Fe takes an active stance against graffiti. Our public face is one of many elements upon which Santa Fe’s economic recovery depends. During a time of so much uncertainly, with so many reasons to feel bad, the reorganized Public Works Department can lift our spirits, and indirectly, our gross receipts tax revenue by prioritizing medians staffing and maintenance.
The commitment is to making Santa Fe a healthier and more livable city for all its citizens and visitors. However, as city leaders refine the reorganization in the next month, I share city councilors’ concerns about the lack of clear answers to many questions about the two new departments’ operations during the budgeting process. Those departments being the new Public Works, which would include parks, and the stand-alone Recreation Department. Re-budgeting throughout the year makes sense, but planning a reorganization as you go risks credibility.
Webber has hired an outstanding city manager and team of department directors. So that no steps are taken backward, I look forward to directors Regina Wheeler and John Muñoz, and their staffs, leading by example and collaborating to secure transparent answers to these questions before the Aug. 26 vote on reorganization.
Santa Fe tried a similar reorganization of Public Works and Parks and Recreation unsuccessfully in 2014. What mistakes were made last time?
- What lessons will be deployed to prevent the same mistakes from being made?
- What basic services will be kept and which sacrificed?
- What is the plan to manage residents’ and visitors’ expectations in the wake of reduced services?
- On page 99 for the Streets and Drainage Department, why is there no mention of the word “medians” in its mission or a description of services?
- Will Public Works have the increased staffing required to maintain medians without using herbicides?
- How will Public Works have enough equipment — in working order — necessary to maintain medians?
- How will Public Works prioritize medians, the Municipal Recreation Complex, Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe and trails in its maintenance routine?
The Special Weeds Action Team contributed many hours and resources, along with Parks and Recreation staff, to improving the cleanup and maintenance of medians. They listened to us. More importantly, their follow through led to results. In midstream, a big change is being proposed with big questions and concerns left to tackle.
Santa Fe deserves a well thought-out plan that thoroughly addresses basic operations and improves quality of life.
