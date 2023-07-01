I am concerned about the current governance of the Department of Cultural Affairs. I believe the current organizational structure — having two museum directors serve as “chairs” who oversee their fellow museum directors, who are their peers — is at the heart of the department’s many problems under the current secretary and contributed to the massive loss of leadership and senior staff across the agency.
In 2019, the Cabinet secretary imposed a new organizational structure, without consultation of divisions, boards or foundations across the agency, and without the approval of the Legislature in undertaking an agency reorganization. This new structure circumvents the intent of the Executive Reorganization Act, which establishes the reporting structure of all state agencies as governor/Cabinet secretary (exempt)/division director (exempt)/bureau chief (classified).
It also circumvents the intent of the 2004 legislative reorganization of the department. The 2004 reorganization elevated the agency to Cabinet level and established that each museum director would report directly to the Cabinet secretary without a go-between. Before 2004, four Santa Fe museums reported to a Santa Fe Museums Division director, while the four non-Santa Fe museums were already individual divisions reporting directly to the Cabinet secretary. The 2004 statute established 15 department divisions, each reporting directly to the secretary.
The 2019 changes made by the current secretary required seven museum directors to report to two division directors, instead of to the Cabinet secretary, who she called “chairs” and who each received a pay increase.
This is problematic because statutorily, each division director reports to the secretary and is charged with managing, promoting and fundraising for their own division. As a result of the 2019 changes, museum directors cannot present their ideas and critical needs directly to the Cabinet secretary. The chair is the conduit of information. The function of the “chairs” has been to minimize direct communication with the Cabinet secretary.
A further complication is that Department of Cultural Affairs statutes establish governing boards for most of the divisions. Seven of the 15 divisions each have their own governing boards, and six of the divisions share one governing board. Each governing board sets its own priorities in conjunction with its own director. However, under the new organizational structure, many division priorities are being vetted through a different division’s director, a “chair” who also responds to the direction of his own board. The result is decreased impact of boards and greater frustration for each director.
This new reporting structure jeopardizes national accreditation of our state museums. The accreditation authority, the American Alliance of Museums, looks at governance structure and adherence to statutes as well as stability in operations, core funding and leadership. This is the highest seal of approval, recognizing ethics, collections care and overall excellence in all aspects of museum operations. Donors and granting agencies consider accreditation to be critically important because it verifies quality of operations and programming. A lack of accreditation or probationary status often results in the loss of substantial amounts of national funding, donor gifts and a decreased ability to borrow high-caliber collections from institutions across the United States.
The serious ramifications of this secretary’s reorganization have created confusion and miscommunication, added layers of bureaucracy, reduced effectiveness of boards and directors, and ultimately is reducing services and programs for New Mexicans. Is this the legacy we want in the years to come for the state’s premier arts and cultural institutions?
Tisa Gabriel worked for 27 years at the Department of Cultural Affairs in various positions, including Arts Division director, budget director, legislative liaison, director of international programming with Mexico and Spain, and deputy protocol officer to two governors.