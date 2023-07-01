I am concerned about the current governance of the Department of Cultural Affairs. I believe the current organizational structure — having two museum directors serve as “chairs” who oversee their fellow museum directors, who are their peers — is at the heart of the department’s many problems under the current secretary and contributed to the massive loss of leadership and senior staff across the agency.

In 2019, the Cabinet secretary imposed a new organizational structure, without consultation of divisions, boards or foundations across the agency, and without the approval of the Legislature in undertaking an agency reorganization. This new structure circumvents the intent of the Executive Reorganization Act, which establishes the reporting structure of all state agencies as governor/Cabinet secretary (exempt)/division director (exempt)/bureau chief (classified).

It also circumvents the intent of the 2004 legislative reorganization of the department. The 2004 reorganization elevated the agency to Cabinet level and established that each museum director would report directly to the Cabinet secretary without a go-between. Before 2004, four Santa Fe museums reported to a Santa Fe Museums Division director, while the four non-Santa Fe museums were already individual divisions reporting directly to the Cabinet secretary. The 2004 statute established 15 department divisions, each reporting directly to the secretary.

Tisa Gabriel worked for 27 years at the Department of Cultural Affairs in various positions, including Arts Division director, budget director, legislative liaison, director of international programming with Mexico and Spain, and deputy protocol officer to two governors.

Recommended for you