At a recent meeting of the City Council, I was so heartened to see the city’s plan for affordable rental units on one of Santa Fe’s many underutilized plots of land. As a lifelong renter who has at times spent half of my monthly income on rent, I was thrilled to see other renters would have the chance at affordable housing, too. But I was aghast at the rhetoric surrounding the resolution.
I watched as Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler referred repeatedly to homes that were owned as “real homes,” as opposed to rental homes, which, I guess, aren’t real homes. I thought it might have been a slip of the tongue, but it happened again. And again.
As if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Vigil Coppler went on to say she could drive around town and point out every single affordable home. How? Because she said affordable homes were “dumbed down” and “not pleasing to the eye.” My guess is that this is news to so many across Santa Fe who are proud of their homes, regardless of their vigas or lack thereof, another thing noted by the councilor, who stated with a chuckle that some porches were “just held up by two-by-fours.”
Later, Vigil Coppler backtracked, saying she didn’t mean to refer to homes owned as “real homes” (repeatedly!) but as permanent homes, where kids wouldn’t have to change schools and people had pride in their homes. Setting aside the fact that no child has to attend a school based on their address with our district’s open enrollment policy, I can tell you from experience that roots in a community don’t come from your ability to qualify for a mortgage.
I’m the past president of our neighborhood school’s PTA, where I also served on the School Advisory Committee. I helped reestablish the school’s community garden, selling seeds to fund its new raised beds and spending my afternoons planting kale seedlings. I hung decorations for school dances and made sure the staff lounge was always stocked with coffee.
I know my neighbors. They’ve watched my children grow, and we’ve gathered for meals. We help stock our neighborhood’s free libraries, and everyone knows we’re the house that leaves out a box of sidewalk chalk for neighbors to draw pictures and leave messages for one another. When our Black Lives Matter signs were vandalized in the fall, numerous neighbors then erected their own signs in solidarity.
Our children took their first steps in our home, and we’ve hosted more meals and parties and community meetings than I can count. Our kids and the neighbor kids clamber back and forth over our back wall in the afternoons to play.
In short, ours is a real home. And I’m a renter.
Due to a series of financial emergencies — health issues, unemployment, unexpected expenses — our credit isn’t great, even though it’s been years since we’ve had a late payment. The same emergencies meant our down payment savings became pretty depleted.
Because of the market, we’re not in a position to buy, like so many other young families. If we do buy, we’ll buy an affordable home, hopefully through a program like Homewise or the Housing Trust, which have enabled many of our friends, previous renters, to buy their homes.
But regardless of our ownership status, we’ll have a real home. I’ll stay involved in my kids’ schools. We’ll know our neighbors, and our kids will still remember their childhood homes as, well, homes — something I hope can be true for every kid in Santa Fe.
