For nearly 50 years, we have lived in the shadow of San Juan Generating Station’s coal pollution as it generated energy to send elsewhere. At the same time, the plant has provided jobs, as well as tax revenue for our schools and community.
So as San Juan’s power has become unaffordable and the Public Service Company of New Mexico plans its retirement in 2022, it is critical that Four Corners communities be supported with projects and an economy that has long-term sustainability.
Thankfully, as the Public Regulation Commission decides how PNM should replace the power generated by San Juan, a plan has emerged to reinvest $1 billion in our communities with 100-percent renewable energy in San Juan, Rio Arriba and McKinley counties.
PRC hearing examiners have advised the commission that the 100-percent renewable energy portfolio is the best choice for compliance with the Energy Transition Act's priorities of investing in the impacted communities and reducing environmental impacts, as well as cost and reliability.
The Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy's 100-percent renewable energy portfolio creates more than 1,200 construction jobs and invests more than $1 billion in San Juan, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties. The solar projects in the same school district as San Juan would more than restore the property taxes and school funding lost when San Juan closes.
Work on all of the projects in the coalition's portfolio, located in the Central Consolidated School District, McKinley County and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, would start immediately, as soon as commissioners grant approval, infusing our communities with much-needed economic renewal to help us recover from the pandemic.
Unfortunately, some in San Juan County want to start the whole process over and require PNM to request new bids for replacement power. That’s an attempt to stall the process to allow Enchant Energy, with its far-fetched proposal to keep running San Juan as a carbon-capture coal plant, to bid on replacing the power from San Juan with more coal rather than renewable energy.
The hearing examiners rejected the rebid option for several reasons: it is uncertain whether the Enchant project is feasible; the project’s proponents have said they do not need a contract with PNM for their project to move forward; and the coal power Enchant would produce is not economical for the utility or its customers. (The 100-percent renewable energy portfolio will save the average PNM customer more than $6 per month.)
Any delay for rebidding would be disastrous for our communities. It would stall all community investment by two years or kill it altogether. Rebidding leaves no assurance that any resources would be developed in the same school district as San Juan. Ordering a rebid means the school district risks losing out on the solar and storage projects that would provide $500 million in investment and restore the property-tax base from San Juan.
We can move northwest New Mexico forward now in maximizing our renewable energy potential and transition to healthy air, water and land for all future generations. The option for 100-percent renewables and storage will lower electric bills, invest more than $1 billion in our community and protect our air and our climate.
