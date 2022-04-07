Thirty years ago, tech leaders predicted we would one day watch movies through the internet. Economic forces ensured these predictions came true; the science fiction of 1992 is everyday reality in 2022.
The same is happening in renewable energy — but much faster.
Until recently, it was possible to believe our economy would run on fossil fuels forever — and that renewables would play a marginal role, more a symbol of environmental concern than a substantial market force.
Today, that view is as dated as telephone landlines.
The fact is, renewables are already the cheapest ways to generate electricity. The cost of solar has fallen 86 percent since 2010, and wind and solar are now less expensive than nuclear and natural gas. Over the next 20 years, the solar gap will grow, with solar prices expected to drop by another 44 percent — in part because solar module efficiency is expected to nearly double between now and 2050.
Cost isn’t the only reason consumers are turning to solar. After all, solar democratizes energy: It’s simple, low-cost and scalable. When you put solar panels on your roof, you take ownership over your energy production and consumption.
The opportunity looks even more attractive given developments in battery storage. As manufacturing expands, lithium-ion battery costs are plummeting. Today, we don’t have to worry about when the wind blows or the sun shines; instead, we can capture clean, no-cost energy and use it whenever we want. And thanks to smart inverters and smart home devices, consumers can now decide which energy source they want to use (solar, battery or grid) at any given time, achieving even more efficiency.
Together, these Distributed Energy Resources and Grid-Enhancing Technologies allow consumers to manage their energy usage, operate microgrids (including community solar) and even run the grid itself. In doing so, communities create local job opportunities, boost resilience and avoid costly grid upgrades.
Similar developments are powering the electric vehicle revolution. In California, more than 12 percent of new vehicles sold are electric. By 2040, at least 35 percent of new cars in the U.S. will be electric, according to Public Service Company of New Mexico.
There’s a theme running through the energy transition: Consumers recognize that some of our older, centralized systems for power production and distribution are needlessly expensive and inefficient. Technology has created better alternatives, and the public is embracing them.
These changes will accelerate. Today, the price of gas is swinging dramatically due to razor-thin margins between consumer demand and shrinking capacity. Gas prices will become more unstable as the world transitions away from fossil fuels — and as extreme weather and political events impact the oil industry. The Russian war in Ukraine is the most salient example.
Of course, it isn’t just market logic and consumer preference driving our economy toward renewables. It’s also climate change. If the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — and thereby stabilize global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels — we will need to retire fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy at every level of economic and social life.
Thankfully, New Mexico’s large public utilities have embraced these goals; the 2019 Energy Transition Act commits our state to acquiring all of its electricity from renewables by 2045, and the 2021 Community Solar Act ensures access to solar power for all New Mexicans.
We’re headed in a very promising direction. For the first time, all our incentives — economic, environmental and ethical — are aligned. For individuals, communities and our state as a whole, the smart, short-term budget choice is the same as the savvy, long-term environmental option: cheap, clean, renewable power.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.