I am writing to clear up any misconception that state employees favor eliminating a telework policy that kept state government operating through the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging times in our nation’s recent history.
More than 7,800 employees have submitted letters protesting the end of the telework policy. It is a regressive step backward to creating a work culture and climate that supports employee engagement and increases retention.
As a recent retiree from the Department of Health, I know firsthand how the telework policy was key in our ability to recruit and retain employees, and assure essential services continued despite COVID-19 exposures and illnesses. For almost three years, state employees proved they could reliably serve New Mexicans while teleworking. Eliminating this flexibility disrespects the dedicated employees who serve the public, discourages potential employees from applying for the hundreds of open jobs, and erodes confidence in the state’s ability to be fiscally responsible with its office space.
State employees believe it is responsible stewardship of taxpayer money and in the best interest of the state to consolidate office space and use the savings in rent and lease payments to advance progressive climate change strategies, such as remodeling office spaces to be more space and energy efficient, and transitioning from gas vehicles to electric in the state fleet.
An even bigger problem with rescinding the telework policy is how we will keep and recruit workers. Already, the state struggles to compete with the private sector in attracting qualified candidates. Filling vacancies in a timely way has been a longtime struggle for agencies. Often, current employees fill in for vacant positions, doing multiple jobs for months, while the hiring process grinds along at a glacial pace. Eliminating telework will make it much more difficult for the state to hire experienced, high-quality employees, especially since many employers in New Mexico recognize the benefit of offering telework as an option.
Teleworking part time has multiple benefits. It cuts the cost of office space and energy consumption, and improves employee productivity and retention. Many workers have reported that they can achieve a better work-life balance when they reduce commuting hours. This administration believes in protecting New Mexico’s environment, so it should consider how teleworking reduces emissions, which has a positive impact on air quality and carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.
Rescinding the telework policy will have a negative impact on working parents, families and the environment. If you want to retain current employees and have a motivated and loyal workforce, keep the telework policy as it is.
Cathy Rocke was the deputy director for programs for the Public Health Division at the Department of Health and has been retired for two years.