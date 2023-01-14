I am writing to clear up any misconception that state employees favor eliminating a telework policy that kept state government operating through the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging times in our nation’s recent history.

More than 7,800 employees have submitted letters protesting the end of the telework policy. It is a regressive step backward to creating a work culture and climate that supports employee engagement and increases retention.

As a recent retiree from the Department of Health, I know firsthand how the telework policy was key in our ability to recruit and retain employees, and assure essential services continued despite COVID-19 exposures and illnesses. For almost three years, state employees proved they could reliably serve New Mexicans while teleworking. Eliminating this flexibility disrespects the dedicated employees who serve the public, discourages potential employees from applying for the hundreds of open jobs, and erodes confidence in the state’s ability to be fiscally responsible with its office space.

Cathy Rocke was the deputy director for programs for the Public Health Division at the Department of Health and has been retired for two years.

Popular in the Community