That we need more renewable energy, sooner than later, is something everyone can agree on. We know the demand for electrical energy will double, or perhaps triple, in the next 10 years or so as space and water heating transition from mostly natural gas and propane to more electric heat pump technology — and more vehicles move from being powered by gasoline to electricity.

What is bothering me is that there doesn’t seem to be a cohesive collaborative vision or plan on what needs be changed to hit the target goals for implementation. I am hoping 2023 brings a sense of urgency and willingness to prioritize changes needed to move forward, sooner rather than later. I would suggest that all stakeholders (property owners, homeowners associations, city and county staff, legislators, utilities and the “new” Public Regulation Commission) ask themselves this question: Are we doing all we can to streamline and speed the implementation of renewables to get more electricity to New Mexicans?

We are used to generating electricity at a few big facilities, moving energy hundreds of miles over transmission lines, and feeding it (one-way) into local distribution grids that serve customers. Even if we could change existing generation to 100% renewable tomorrow, that won’t solve the added load demands on existing distribution grids because we can’t just pump in more electricity from transmission lines over existing wires. Fortunately, technology exists to enable increased co-generation of electricity from within the distribution grids — grid-tied solar photovoltaic systems.

Dan Baker is a Santa Fe resident and clean energy/transportation advocate and consultant.

