That we need more renewable energy, sooner than later, is something everyone can agree on. We know the demand for electrical energy will double, or perhaps triple, in the next 10 years or so as space and water heating transition from mostly natural gas and propane to more electric heat pump technology — and more vehicles move from being powered by gasoline to electricity.
What is bothering me is that there doesn’t seem to be a cohesive collaborative vision or plan on what needs be changed to hit the target goals for implementation. I am hoping 2023 brings a sense of urgency and willingness to prioritize changes needed to move forward, sooner rather than later. I would suggest that all stakeholders (property owners, homeowners associations, city and county staff, legislators, utilities and the “new” Public Regulation Commission) ask themselves this question: Are we doing all we can to streamline and speed the implementation of renewables to get more electricity to New Mexicans?
We are used to generating electricity at a few big facilities, moving energy hundreds of miles over transmission lines, and feeding it (one-way) into local distribution grids that serve customers. Even if we could change existing generation to 100% renewable tomorrow, that won’t solve the added load demands on existing distribution grids because we can’t just pump in more electricity from transmission lines over existing wires. Fortunately, technology exists to enable increased co-generation of electricity from within the distribution grids — grid-tied solar photovoltaic systems.
Hardware, computer controls and batteries all exist today that could be used in areas with surplus daytime generation into groups of reliable and resilient microgrids. Batteries can soak up daytime surplus and release it at night. Unfortunately, policies, regulation and infrastructure have not kept up. Speed bumps are slowing, and in some areas grinding to a halt, installation of much-needed, grid-tied solar photovoltaic systems. There are solutions, but we are missing the coordination and political will to demand the changes and investments needed. I do not believe an Avangrid-Public Service Company of New Mexico merger would help speed the distribution capacity issues, but I do think we can help ourselves.
Below, a partial list of what I view as the biggest speed bumps, with a few solutions:
The growing red zones where PNM or rural electrical cooperatives have blocked grid-tied solar photovoltaic systems, citing line capacity limits. Rather than block such systems, let’s review what the limits are and update outdated guidelines to account for new inverters and smart battery storage systems available on both sides of the meter to manage import/export between the grid and solar photovoltaic systems installed on private properties.
The city and county permitting process is taking well over a month in many jurisdictions. Modernizing the application process and staffing appropriately should aim to reduce this to two weeks at most.
PNM interconnection applications are taking over a month to review, and even longer if supplemental review is required. There have been no consequences for missed deadlines as the PRC requires, and no requirements to make investments to increase co-generation capacity.
The procedure to file for and obtain the 10% New Mexico Income Tax Credit for solar is so complicated and poorly documented that a minority (2,200 of 6,000 in 2022) of people eligible have been able to take advantage of the credit. The state needs to rewrite and streamline the application to benefit more New Mexicans.
Dan Baker is a Santa Fe resident and clean energy/transportation advocate and consultant.