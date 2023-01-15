My name is Bernadette Lauritzen, and I am the executive director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month, we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers.
While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents of New Mexico, that know, use or value their senior centers to call or email your legislators and ask them to support all senior centers during this session.
Senior centers have been assisting our community elders throughout the pandemic for 34 months, pivoting and offering services like never before. What was supposed to be “a three-week pause” in our lives has turned into a never-ending battle with COVID-19, staffing shortages and perseverance while trying to meet the needs of our nation’s treasures.
While we wish to be able to do even more, we try to increase our membership; fundraise; and deal with rising prices of gas, food and funds to maintain, hire and pay staff a salary they deserve. Many centers have employees playing multiple roles, perhaps never doing the job they were hired for and providing things that are not in their job descriptions.
We have met the needs of seniors and lost many to COVID-19 during a time when there could be no funerals. We try to boost morale of staff and members while offering drive-thru vaccination opportunities (some as many as 10 events in two years), grab-and-go lunches and in-person lunches, while stay up-to-date on policies and protocols and trying not lose our sanity in the process.
So, please, if you are 60 or older, join your local center, see what they have to offer, volunteer if you are bored and, if you have a little extra time, call or email your legislators and tell them how much we make a difference in your communities. You can visit nmlegis.gov/Members/Find_My_Legislator to find yours. “Take A Second, Make A Difference,” and be there for them if they have been there for you and yours.
Bernadette Lauritzen is the executive director of two nonprofits: the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization and Champions of Youth Ambitions. She was the winner of the first Los Alamos Jimmy Carter Award, for Service to Seniors, in the pandemic.