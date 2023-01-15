My name is Bernadette Lauritzen, and I am the executive director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month, we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers.

While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents of New Mexico, that know, use or value their senior centers to call or email your legislators and ask them to support all senior centers during this session.

Senior centers have been assisting our community elders throughout the pandemic for 34 months, pivoting and offering services like never before. What was supposed to be “a three-week pause” in our lives has turned into a never-ending battle with COVID-19, staffing shortages and perseverance while trying to meet the needs of our nation’s treasures.

Bernadette Lauritzen is the executive director of two nonprofits: the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization and Champions of Youth Ambitions. She was the winner of the first Los Alamos Jimmy Carter Award, for Service to Seniors, in the pandemic.

