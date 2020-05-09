Sunday, May 10, marks the 20th anniversary of the Cerro Grande Fire in Los Alamos. This is one of my strongest memories of that time.
First, some background. My family moved to New Mexico in 1989, when I started work at Los Alamos National Laboratory. We were unable to sell our home in Colorado and were renters for a very long time.
We rented a nice home in Santa Fe for almost eight years, and I commuted five days a week. Some of it was in a carpool, some of it in a van, but most of it was solo. I dealt with traffic during the widening of the stretch from Totavi to the “Y,” and the loss of the timing chain in my little Dodge on the approaches to Pojoaque on the way home one evening.
If I managed to leave my Santa Fe home before 7:20 a.m., I could count on getting across town before the worst of the morning rush hour. Par was 10 minutes to the National Cemetery, 15 minutes to the Tesuque Creek bridge, 23 minutes to the Pojoaque interchange, 30 minutes to the Rio Grande, 39 minutes to the “Y,” etc. I knew where to expect occasional delays and where to make up for lost time.
Similar milestones existed for the ride home after work. I knew every curve, bump and intersection, noticing how different it was to drive it at any time other than rush hour. Rush-hour drivers knew the routine, what to expect and how to blend in. At all other hours, the odd mixture of impatient speedsters and slow-moving obstructionists made it more hazardous and aggravating.
We eventually managed to sell our underwater home in Colorado and to accumulate something for a down payment. In late 1998, we purchased our new home on Arizona Avenue in Los Alamos, at the top of the hill, near the big water tank. We settled in, got to know the neighbors, enjoyed the mountain trail that started right across the road from us and relished the shorter commute to work.
After a nearby portion of Los Alamos was evacuated to avoid the smoke from the Cerro Grande Fire, we spent a couple of anxious days packing, just in case. We loaded both cars with overnight things mostly, plus some family photos, documents and heirlooms. We forgot many irreplaceable treasures.
On May 10, the call came that the entire Los Alamos town site was being evacuated. We thought it was just to avoid the smoke, like before. But my wife says that when she was stuck in the traffic logjam on Diamond Drive, “snow” began to fall across the windshield. She realized then that it was not snow but ash, and that she would probably never see our home again.
We went to stay at a friend’s house in White Rock, where we watched the blow-by-blow coverage of the fire on the local news channel. When they broadcast the helicopter view of Arizona Avenue, we got to see the bare foundations of our home in real-time.
That sleepless night, in the wee hours, the announcement was made that White Rock was being evacuated due to heavy smoke. For a while, we helped our hosts select what to pack. My wife tried several times to call our friends in Santa Fe to ask for shelter, but the landlines and cell channels were all overwhelmed. Eventually, she got through and kept the message short to free up the lines. We got into our two cars and started the long retreat. Because of the sudden outburst of cars, it took us more than two hours to travel the three-quarters of a mile to Rover intersection.
This was the start of the strangest commute I ever made on this familiar route and, oddly, my most vivid memory of this ordeal. All the way from White Rock to Santa Fe, every car proceeded at an average 35 mph, in single file, in the right lane. I don’t remember passing or being passed. Basically, everyone was in shock and had no idea where they were going. Thus, no reason to hurry. It was the most bizarre feeling. I pray not to ever repeat it.
Afterward, we resettled in Santa Fe, and I resumed the daily commute until my retirement. For years, every evening trip home revived the memory of that slow crawl down the hill in the early hours of May 11, 2000.
