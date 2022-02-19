Father, son, brother, uncle, cousin — and for me, as for so many santafesinos, a friend. With the passing of Javier Gonzales, our community has lost a piece of its heart.
Elected to lead our city in 2014, Mayor Gonzales served just one term, but his legacy of public service is still felt throughout Santa Fe. As one of our city’s first openly gay officials, he came out publicly before he was elected, and thanks to his two terms on the County Commission and four years as Democratic Party chairman, Santa Fe didn’t bat an eye.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he was the first Santa Fean for whom being mayor became a family tradition, and when he declined to run again after his first term, it was for the best of all reasons — to spend more time with his daughters.
Mayor Gonzales’ daughters are not the only young Santa Feans who were recipients of his genuine concern for our community’s children. As a Kiwanis Club member, I always noticed that side of him shining whenever he was around Santa Fe youth. A smile, a kind word, the willingness to kneel down eye to eye with a child and listen — he never hesitated to make a kid feel like someone special.
Javier cared deeply about Santa Fe traditions, and he made every effort to ensure they not only survived but also thrived. For Kiwanis and other local nonprofits, his support was invaluable and unequivocal. I cherish the memories of standing with him on the Zozobra pageant stage looking out together at the thousands of our fellow citizens who came to release their gloom and start anew.
He was a presence at every major Santa Fe event — Community Day, Opera Opening Night, Folk Art Market, July Fourth, Spanish Market, Indian Market, Wine and Chile, Day of the Dead, Las Posadas, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, where he led the crowd in singing “Auld Lang Syne” and “Las Mañanitas.” It’s thanks to him that Santa Fe now celebrates New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, since he’s the one who asked Kiwanis to create a City Different New Year’s Eve event. The year he sang “Hallelujah” is a memory I will cherish forever.
