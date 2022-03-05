Recently I read an op-ed about Finnegan Horowitz Shea, a “charismatic and sniffy mixed breed dog” who died at age 14½ in New York City (“Finnegan, dog known for his exemplary nose, dies at 14,” New York Times, Opinion, Feb. 21). His owner argued that “if it is exemplariness or accomplishment that qualifies one for an obit, it is clear that any species” could qualify. I agree. Following Alexandra Horowitz’s lead, I am writing this to honor Charles, a beloved Wheaten Terrier who died in Santa Fe on Feb. 22. He was 15 years old.
Charles was known along Johnson Street in downtown Santa Fe. That’s where Paul Abrams, Charles’s dad, whose law office happens to be on Johnson Street, has walked Charles, steadfastly, every weekday, before lunch and before it was time to go home, for much of Charles’s life. During the past seven or so years, I’ve had the pleasure of joining them from time to time on their lunchtime walks. They became my most amazing days.
People would stop, smile, say hello — docents and staff from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, tourists from faraway places, workers from local restaurants and businesses; passersby, young and old, with or without dogs. Charles brought that goodness out in people. Many would tell stories about their own pups. Paul and I were gifted with observing it, participating in it, and experiencing the grace and blessings of it — and by “it,” I mean the loving effect Charles had on others.
Charles was handsome, with soft, wheat-colored fur. He was friendly without ever being aggressive. He became one of my greatest teachers.
Dogs perceive the world differently than we do. They have different senses and gather different kinds of information. That’s good for us to think about — about gathering information differently and about using our senses wisely.
On many mornings, I had the opportunity to walk Charles before his and Paul’s workday started. Sometimes I would sing to him — “I have often walked on this street before, But the pavement always stayed beneath my feet before, All at once am I several stories high, knowing I’m on the street where you live. …” Those early morning walks became sources of great peace and joy; hopefully for Charles, too. He brought out that essential feeling in people — love.
In recent months, Charles had trouble walking. His gait was slow. Sometimes he “zoned out.” Dr. Amanda said he was suffering from dementia. But he was still our Charles — kind, loving, devoted. On our lunchtime walks, people still greeted him sweetly, but recognizing he was old, some shared their poignant end-of-life stories about their beloved pups. Charles, as always, waited patiently as his dad and I listened.
On a recent walk at home, days before Charles’ passing, Paul said to Charles, transitioning from the street to the driveway, “OK, Charles, here we go, walking up the Himalayan Foothill Trail to the guest cottage at the Advaita Ashrama in the Mayavati of Dad’s imagination. …” Heading up the driveway might be a struggle, but it was leading us home. Maybe we all need to envision a better place beyond, as we age, and continue to go forward, putting one foot in front of the other, slowly and steadily.
Charles unearthed the grace in people. He helped us bury our egos and find joy in life and our imaginations. If his love were a baseball, he hit it out of the park. Charles, I will love you forever, and thanks to you, I am forever changed.
