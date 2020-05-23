The week of May 13, 1995, was a real bummer for many at the Santa Fe Indian School, including myself. Some of the 33 students who, at least initially, were not allowed to participate in commencement and graduation celebrations had been under my tutorial for several months. Back then, I worked for the Loretto Tutor Team, which provided tutoring services to students in the
Santa Fe area.
Many of my students had worked diligently to improve their grades; some had been in danger of failing and having to repeat part of their senior year. They demonstrated remarkable improvement, elevating their grades from D’s and F’s to C’s and B’s and, in some cases, A’s, through focus and dedication, and met or surpassed the academic requirements for graduation.
I remember that sad day well, Tuesday, May 9, it was, when the students found out they wouldn’t be walking with their class to receive their diplomas; they would not even be allowed to attend the senior prom or the senior banquet with their parents. This would be their punishment for participating in “senior ditch day” the previous day, an unauthorized but common practice among seniors throughout the United States — in 1995, anyway.
On behalf of the students, I practically begged the headmaster of the school, whose name I don’t recall all these years later, to reconsider his decision. (I was just a few months pregnant with my daughter then, so maybe that’s where I got the courage.) Though all agreed that there should be some sort of reprimand for the students who had ditched, it seemed the punishment far outweighed the infraction.
But the headmaster wouldn’t budge: His decision was final. I asked again. He became incensed and called campus security. I left, and later that afternoon, I received a call from someone in his office informing me that my tutoring services were no longer needed at the school. The ax of the headmaster’s revenge was swift and strategically felled. (A few weeks later, the school allowed students to participate if they apologized and performed community service.)
Recently, as I watched a parade of cars and trucks being escorted by a fire engine and law enforcement down Camino Consuelo to commemorate a young person who just completed her senior year but whose accomplishment cannot be celebrated with the traditional pomp and circumstance because of the coronavirus pandemic, I thought of those students who I worked with so long ago at the Indian School. I imagine that, collectively, they fared well, and that the jabs of that bad week and that sad day have softened with time.
And, as I watched the sun reflect off the gold and blue “2020” balloons tied to the fence in the front yard of that young woman’s home, I wondered if the decision made by the headmaster a quarter of a century ago still sits well with him. What he tried to deny those students by choice is now being denied so many others by force.
The voice of authority has certainly changed over time.
