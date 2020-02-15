On Tuesday, Santa Fe lost a great lady, and its arts community lost a phenomenal friend.
Some 25 years ago, Anne Windfohr Marion and her husband, John Marion, took the formal legal steps to create the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum to honor the life and legacy of America’s foremost female artist of the 20th century, Georgia O’Keeffe.
The museum opened in 1997 and quickly became the most visited art museum in New Mexico.
O’Keeffe had died in 1986 at 98 in New Mexico, her adopted home for the second half of her life. The late Stanley Marcus of retail fame (like Anne a Texan and a part-time resident of Santa Fe), came up with the idea of creating a single-artist museum devoted to O’Keeffe’s life and work in the Northern New Mexico setting she had long called home. But Stanley was approaching advanced age, so he asked Anne and John to undertake the effort of founding the new museum. And did they respond!
Anne, a passionate art collector and philanthropist, and John, a former chief auctioneer and chairman of Sotheby’s, recruited high-powered talent from both Santa Fe and around the country. Jill Cooper Udall, an attorney and the wife of Sen. Tom Udall, led the incorporating effort and served on the museum’s board for well over a decade, as did Saul Cohen, a fellow attorney. In fact, Saul chaired the enormously important effort to secure full accreditation of the museum by the American Alliance of Museums.
Anne recruited the world’s leading scholar on O’Keeffe, Barbara Buhler Lynes, to become the institution’s first curator in 1999, upon completion of her massive, two-volume catalogue raisonné of O’Keeffe’s entire artistic output of some 2,100 works. In 2012, Anne was instrumental in attracting Cody Hartley from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, to lead the museum’s curatorial team. Now, Cody is distinguishing himself as the museum’s director.
Beyond Anne’s talent for identifying capable staff and trustees, she showed uncommon vision as chairman for two decades. Sadly, she will not be with us to see the fruition of her major focus these past few years, the much-needed expansion of the museum’s facilities downtown.
But Anne’s presence will be felt in
Santa Fe, as elsewhere, for decades to come. Her grace, her vision, her leadership will live on.
