When I learned of the loss of Cormac McCarthy (“Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies in Santa Fe at 89,” June 14), my thoughts turned to a day when I might have had the privilege of meeting him, had I not shied away, failing to seize the opportunity.
He used to lunch late at the then-Santa Fe Bar & Grill at DeVargas Center mall. I often saw him there, at his usual table and always alone. I never had the nerve to approach him, wanting to respect his privacy, and also not having much firsthand knowledge of his books.
I had enjoyed All the Pretty Horses, particularly, as I grew up in Deming, in the region depicted in that book. But I found much of McCarthy’s work too dark and graphically violent, and I declined to explore the range of his literature — just as I choose to avert my eyes to those darker aspects of humanity portrayed in his work.
On one particular day at lunch, I noticed he was engrossed in reading a book. I gave in to my curiosity, and asked the waiter if he could discreetly find out what the author was reading. He assured me that he could, that he knew McCarthy, whom he had found to be friendly and accessible. He suggested that I might introduce myself to him, without offense, despite the fact he was known to guard his privacy. I was uncertain, reluctant to do that.
The waiter came back later to inform me that the book was a biography of Bertrand Russell, the British mathematician and philosopher. As I thanked the waiter, I silently speculated on what might have attracted McCarthy to this book, at this time. I also realized that such musings were pointless — especially without any pertinent knowledge of the person who chose the book.
All I knew of this man was from a brief exposure to one of his books, the fact he lived in Santa Fe, was associated with the Santa Fe Institute, and other personal tidbits (about his typewriter, for example) from the scant news reports that appeared occasionally.
Would a casual conversation with him have revealed more? I now wonder. But I never found out. Soon after, McCarthy paid his bill and exited the restaurant. I regret to this day that I did not have the spirit and grace to approach him with a brief hello, introducing myself as a fellow reader and Santa Fe neighbor. That is my personal loss.
Yes, the world has lost a great writer and storyteller, a significant chronicler of our life and times. We have his literary legacy and his profound wisdom, still available to explore and appreciate — but not for the faint of heart.
Barbara Harrelson is a Santa Fe-based author who writes about New Mexico history, arts and cultures.