When I learned of the loss of Cormac McCarthy (“Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies in Santa Fe at 89,” June 14), my thoughts turned to a day when I might have had the privilege of meeting him, had I not shied away, failing to seize the opportunity.

He used to lunch late at the then-Santa Fe Bar & Grill at DeVargas Center mall. I often saw him there, at his usual table and always alone. I never had the nerve to approach him, wanting to respect his privacy, and also not having much firsthand knowledge of his books.

I had enjoyed All the Pretty Horses, particularly, as I grew up in Deming, in the region depicted in that book. But I found much of McCarthy’s work too dark and graphically violent, and I declined to explore the range of his literature — just as I choose to avert my eyes to those darker aspects of humanity portrayed in his work.

Barbara Harrelson is a Santa Fe-based author who writes about New Mexico history, arts and cultures.