In honor of the recently deceased Susan Herter, who helped found Cornerstones, Think New Mexico, the Santa Fe Foundation, and the New Mexico Foundation, and who was endlessly concerned with the excellence and authenticity of our city and state, the undersigned wish to bring to the city’s attention the article at bit.ly/3olhhW9 from Preservation Magazine.

We believe the article will interest Santa Fe residents.

The article speaks of how West Chester, a down-and-out town in Pennsylvania with little future, has come back and made a success of itself, a success with a bright future that attracts young people. In no small part, West Chester has done this by concentrating its energies on preserving its buildings, its ambiance, its flavor and its authenticity — the very things our town leaders concentrated on when they created our first “town plan” in 1912 after statehood and trumpeted in the newspaper with a contest for the best “Santa Fe Style” houses that could be built.

John Pen La Farge is a past president of the Old Santa Fe Association. The article also is supported by the following: Beverley Spears, Ellen Bradbury Reid, Sana Morrow, Paula Hunter, Nancy Agnew and Joan Baker.

Popular in the Community