In honor of the recently deceased Susan Herter, who helped found Cornerstones, Think New Mexico, the Santa Fe Foundation, and the New Mexico Foundation, and who was endlessly concerned with the excellence and authenticity of our city and state, the undersigned wish to bring to the city’s attention the article at bit.ly/3olhhW9 from Preservation Magazine.
We believe the article will interest Santa Fe residents.
The article speaks of how West Chester, a down-and-out town in Pennsylvania with little future, has come back and made a success of itself, a success with a bright future that attracts young people. In no small part, West Chester has done this by concentrating its energies on preserving its buildings, its ambiance, its flavor and its authenticity — the very things our town leaders concentrated on when they created our first “town plan” in 1912 after statehood and trumpeted in the newspaper with a contest for the best “Santa Fe Style” houses that could be built.
In contrast, we are now concentrating on building intense, high-rise groupings of apartments such as Capital Flats and the coming Zia Station development that are out of keeping with what has drawn people here for a century, what has made us famous around the world, and what has brought us the honor of the National Geographic’s Sense of Place award in 2017.
Santa Fe is beloved and world-renowned thanks to its history and multicultural identities. Santa Fe displays this remarkable heritage in its Plaza, its Spanish Colonial pattern of streets and its unique architecture.
We think it worth a moment’s reflection on the town’s part to compare what has made us acclaimed, what is making West Chester successful, and to contrast these with where the city is heading today.
John Pen La Farge is a past president of the Old Santa Fe Association. The article also is supported by the following: Beverley Spears, Ellen Bradbury Reid, Sana Morrow, Paula Hunter, Nancy Agnew and Joan Baker.