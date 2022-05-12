We should recognize the impact on a community when an officer falls. National Police Week does just that. In the coming days, many law enforcement agencies will host annual memorial ceremonies to honor those heroes. Many people believe these ceremonies are exclusive to law enforcement. I would disagree.
While law enforcement is largely supported by the communities they serve, the supporters are not always as vocal as the opposition. Support is out there, but it isn’t always readily visible. In 28 years of law enforcement, I have observed some of the most powerful moments of support for law enforcement in the aftermath of such a loss. Having experienced fallen officers in my previous department, and while having attended more than 26 law enforcement funerals, I think two short stories demonstrate the impact on those we serve when an officer is killed in the line of duty.
On one such occasion, in 2005, I was in a police procession with hundreds of police cars through the streets of Albuquerque honoring two Albuquerque Police Department officers. As we drove through city streets with traffic stopped in all directions, people were lined up on sidewalks and medians holding signs and waving American flags to demonstrate their support and respect.
It was a tremendous show of support, and among thousands, one person stood out to me. A woman, seated in her car with the driver’s window rolled down. The woman was practically draped out of her side window and over her car door. She raised her hand, while sobbing and mouthing the words “thank you” to every police car that drove past. It was a powerful representation of love and support for law enforcement; it was all that I could take in that moment, and it reduced me to tears.
About 10 years later, we lost a police officer under our command in the city of Rio Rancho. As I was leaving the police station in the days to follow, I was physically and emotionally exhausted and eager to get home to my family. As I turned onto the main street, out of the corner of my eye, I noticed a home on the corner of the block.
A woman and her kindergarten-aged son were tying large blue ribbons around the perimeter of the property. I was compelled to turn around and thank her, as I knew the ribbons were for our fallen brother. I parked in front of her home. As I approached, the woman began to cry and placed her arms around me. After a short period of time, she regained herself and apologized for crying on my uniform. We introduced each other and exchanged some words. I thanked her for her support. The kindness of this stranger was something I desperately needed. I’ve never forgotten that moment.
There are many untold stories of tremendous community support when we lose a police officer. I have many amazing memories of love and support that surround the tragedy of such a loss. I believe police officers all around this country would have similar stories to tell in the aftermath.
The point to be made is that when an officer is killed in the line of duty, it’s not just the police department that experiences the loss. The communities we serve lose “their police officer” as well. I would encourage citizens to attend those ceremonies that are open to the public. National Police Week is an opportunity for us to remember and honor those who gave their all.