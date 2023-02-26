I have some concerns about the “CHART Next Steps Resolution,” a plan of action regarding the disposition of the Soldiers' Monument.

The Soldiers’ Monument was erected by official action of the New Mexico Territorial Legislature in 1866. Nevertheless, several of the “whereases” in this resolution unilaterally proceed to declare what amounts to be the city of Santa Fe’s authority over the Soldiers’ Monument. One could argue that because of this monument’s origin, the state also has legal standing in this matter. More important, because of its historic nature, all New Mexicans have a vested interest in what these “next steps” should be.

Why then did this resolution ignore the CHART — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — recommendation to engage “the diverse citizenry of the city and county of Santa Fe and the four Pueblo nations located in Santa Fe County as well as the Navajo and Mescalero Apache tribes, and other Indigenous communities” as a means to reach a final resolution about the monument?

Edward R. Baca is a retired public school administrator who resides in the Santa Fe area.