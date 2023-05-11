In response to recent comments relating to the announcement of $40 million in federal broadband funding for rural communities, it’s easy to wax philosophical about the value of these investments from the comfort of an Albuquerque or Santa Fe neighborhood for which broadband coverage is more than sufficient (“Broadband investment doesn’t add up,” My View, April 7).

Unless you’ve had the misfortune of a telehealth appointment with your doctor cut off midway through an important session, or a business transaction terminated because of ongoing instability of internet connections, it’s tempting to posit that these multimillion-dollar investments in rural connectivity “don’t add up.” However, a critical analysis demonstrates that real people are impacted, and disrupted connections have far-reaching, negative implications for rural New Mexicans.

Many “less expensive” alternatives critics suggest our rural neighbors should accept without complaint simply aren’t viable options for reliable internet in every circumstance, whereas the $40 million in federal grants for fiber to the premises represents a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide and ensuring access for all New Mexicans. While the initial investment in fiber-to-the-premises-based broadband infrastructure may seem high, it’s important to consider the long-term benefits and cost effectiveness.

Kelly Schlegel is the director of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, a state agency administratively attached to the Department of Information Technology.

Recommended for you