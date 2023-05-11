In response to recent comments relating to the announcement of $40 million in federal broadband funding for rural communities, it’s easy to wax philosophical about the value of these investments from the comfort of an Albuquerque or Santa Fe neighborhood for which broadband coverage is more than sufficient (“Broadband investment doesn’t add up,” My View, April 7).
Unless you’ve had the misfortune of a telehealth appointment with your doctor cut off midway through an important session, or a business transaction terminated because of ongoing instability of internet connections, it’s tempting to posit that these multimillion-dollar investments in rural connectivity “don’t add up.” However, a critical analysis demonstrates that real people are impacted, and disrupted connections have far-reaching, negative implications for rural New Mexicans.
Many “less expensive” alternatives critics suggest our rural neighbors should accept without complaint simply aren’t viable options for reliable internet in every circumstance, whereas the $40 million in federal grants for fiber to the premises represents a significant step forward in bridging the digital divide and ensuring access for all New Mexicans. While the initial investment in fiber-to-the-premises-based broadband infrastructure may seem high, it’s important to consider the long-term benefits and cost effectiveness.
Fiber-optic technology is a future-proof investment that provides the most reliable solution for broadband connectivity. Unlike alternative technologies including satellite and aerial-based systems (which have their place among a checkerboard landscape of options, depending on various factors), fiber to the premises offers faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity for handling increased data traffic as demand grows.
Additionally, alternative technologies may require more frequent upgrades or maintenance, leading to higher costs over time. Fiber-optic networks have proven durability and longevity, providing a more cost-effective long-term solution. With rapidly evolving technology and increased reliance on high-speed internet for work, education and health care, fiber to the premises ensures rural communities will not be left behind.
Fiber to the premises infrastructure provides rural communities with access to critical educational, health care and economic opportunities. It facilitates distance learning, helping students overcome geographic barriers to access a quality education. As it relates to telehealth, telemedicine bridges the gap in health care resources and services for rural residents, improving outcomes and reducing the need for long-distance travel to access specialty care, particularly beneficial to disabled, elderly and other vulnerable populations.
Fiber to the premises has near-limitless potential to stimulate economic growth, attracting businesses and enabling them to expand operations to create jobs. Further, reliable internet facilitates the connection between rural residents and their government services, including essential public safety services and increased opportunities for civic engagement.
It’s also worth noting the providers who partner with the public sector to convey internet connectivity to our rural neighbors have significant “skin in the game.” As recipients of these awards, they provide a financial match of 25%, not an insignificant contribution for some smaller providers, many of whom live and work in the communities they service.
Accountablility and transparency in the allocation of funds will be crucial to ensure these projects achieve their intended goals for delivery of lasting benefits to communities. Like the other basic services society has deemed fundamental to our health and well-being, internet service is among our modern-day essentials and people in rural New Mexico should not be denied access to essential government services.
Kelly Schlegel is the director of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, a state agency administratively attached to the Department of Information Technology.