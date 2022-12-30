You're excited to make plans for 2023, right? I'm right there with you.
But first, let's talk about 2022. Do you remember the highs and lows? Or is it a bit of a blur? Either way, now is the time to reflect on 2022 — not just because it's a nice mindfulness practice (though it is), but it actually provides the foundation to launch you into 2023.
Without this deep reflection, it's near impossible to move forward. Instead we spin our wheels making the same plans year after year and then face the same obstacles we always do. Nothing moves, nothing shifts and nothing changes.
To be clear, it’s not just an individual endeavor. It’s about recognizing the systems and barriers that function to keep us in high achiever mode, making plans for 2023, building vision boards to showcase all the things, automatically over committing our energy, time and resources.
For 25 years, I’ve worked in social justice and systems change because when women and girls thrive, families thrive and whole communities thrive. And what I know is that there are systems in play that work to keep women leaders functioning at half their capacity because of overwork, overwhelm and burnout. The very nature of dominant systems of power that have worked so well for many high achieving women are the exact reason we are crashing and burning at such high rates. So we end up with highly capable women leaders who are unable to realize their potential whether it’s in their health, their relationships, career, prosperity or social impact.
This time of year is full of transitions for women, mostly transitioning from 2022 to 2023. We feel pressured to make grand plans for the coming year without reflecting on what has passed, noticing the unexpected surprises (good or bad), celebrating our successes (small or big) and integrating wisdom from 2022.
Research tells us reflection is an important part of growth, leadership and emotional intelligence. In fact, when we charge ahead without acknowledging our disappointments, surprises (good or bad) and successes, we can’t identify and extract the wisdom we need to ground us in the new year. If we want to avoid the same old patterns and actually gain traction to do the things we keep saying we want to do, then some sort of reflection practice is critical.
There are a lot of models for self-reflection. But few of them and wide and deep enough to hold our lived experiences inside systems that weren’t built for or by us.
Take your time and answer the following questions to get started:
What did you do in 2022 that most felt like you? Where did you feel yourself in your power?
Were there any surprises in 2022? Pleasant or unpleasant, recall the unexpected things you experienced. And what were the disappointments? It's important not to bypass this question.
What do you know to be true about what happened in 2022? This can be a deep knowing, your inner wisdom reminding you of what's important to either release or take with you into 2023.
This year, let’s slow down to allow the space to set boundaries, identify our needs and focus our energy. Let’s reflect together on the surprises, disappointments and wins of 2022 so we can move into 2023 with a solid foundation of confidence and wisdom, knowing our value is not derived from doing more.
Giovanna Rossi is the host of the Well Woman Show on NPR. She works with high-achieving women leaders who feel stuck in their careers, overwhelmed by trying to do it all, facing a health crisis or unhappy in their relationships so that they can finally enjoy life again and be the leader they know they can be.