You're excited to make plans for 2023, right? I'm right there with you.

But first, let's talk about 2022. Do you remember the highs and lows? Or is it a bit of a blur? Either way, now is the time to reflect on 2022 — not just because it's a nice mindfulness practice (though it is), but it actually provides the foundation to launch you into 2023.

Without this deep reflection, it's near impossible to move forward. Instead we spin our wheels making the same plans year after year and then face the same obstacles we always do. Nothing moves, nothing shifts and nothing changes.

Giovanna Rossi is the host of the Well Woman Show on NPR. She works with high-achieving women leaders who feel stuck in their careers, overwhelmed by trying to do it all, facing a health crisis or unhappy in their relationships so that they can finally enjoy life again and be the leader they know they can be.

