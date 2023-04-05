I have read about the JP Morgan/El Paso Electric merger compared to what happened in that case with Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico. I find it unfathomable, as described in the article ("Two utility cases, two different outcomes," Albuquerque Journal) that the former chairman of the Public Regulation Commission, Steve Fischmann, would plead ignorance when it comes to all the issues that JP Morgan faced and to the protections the PRC imposed to ensure those issues would not, in turn, lead to concerns at El Paso Electric.

Those same protections (plus many more) were included in the Avangrid/PNM merger documents, and yet, without any basis, Fischmann assumed those protections would work to protect El Paso Electric customers but would not work to protect PNM customers.

Fischmann also ignored the many additional benefits that were presented in the Avangrid/PNM deal that never were proposed for El Paso Electric or any other electric utility merger in the state’s history. We elected Fischmann and the other four commissioners to do their jobs — which is to regulate the utilities and protect ratepayers — from harm. It’s good Fischmann is no longer on the commission.

David S. Campbell is a New Mexico attorney who has been involved in local civic affairs for four decades.