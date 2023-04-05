I have read about the JP Morgan/El Paso Electric merger compared to what happened in that case with Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico. I find it unfathomable, as described in the article ("Two utility cases, two different outcomes," Albuquerque Journal) that the former chairman of the Public Regulation Commission, Steve Fischmann, would plead ignorance when it comes to all the issues that JP Morgan faced and to the protections the PRC imposed to ensure those issues would not, in turn, lead to concerns at El Paso Electric.
Those same protections (plus many more) were included in the Avangrid/PNM merger documents, and yet, without any basis, Fischmann assumed those protections would work to protect El Paso Electric customers but would not work to protect PNM customers.
Fischmann also ignored the many additional benefits that were presented in the Avangrid/PNM deal that never were proposed for El Paso Electric or any other electric utility merger in the state’s history. We elected Fischmann and the other four commissioners to do their jobs — which is to regulate the utilities and protect ratepayers — from harm. It’s good Fischmann is no longer on the commission.
As we look to the new PRC and the possibility of Avangrid and PNM merging, it’s important to look at what Avangrid is bringing to the table. Avangrid is one of the leading renewable energy companies in the country, and it is bringing more than $300 million in benefits to the entire state. This is the most robust benefit package ever to come before the PRC.
Then there is the buying power and commitment to renewable energy, both critical as we transition to being a carbon-neutral state. We should lead the nation in renewable energy, and Avangrid will help take us there.
Politicians and business people have been talking endlessly about diversifying our economy. Now we have an opportunity that will move us in the right direction. Avangrid has already expressed its commitment to economic development. And as proof of that commitment, Avangrid recently purchased $30 million in solar trackers from an Albuquerque company.
New commissioners on the PRC, you have the tools to protect customers following a merger and have employed them successfully in the past, including in the JP Morgan/EPE deal. It is important to look at the facts, not just the rhetoric. Let’s get this merger done and put New Mexico on the map as the renewable energy leader we can be.
David S. Campbell is a New Mexico attorney who has been involved in local civic affairs for four decades.